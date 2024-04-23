Minister MacAulay announces appointment of new Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Grain Commission

OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced the appointment of David Hunt as Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC). With more than 25 years of leadership experience in Canada's agriculture sector, Mr. Hunt brings significant expertise in agricultural science, strategic policy, and organizational management to the role.

Mr. Hunt joined the Government of Manitoba's Department of Agriculture in 2007. There he held several positions, including leadership roles with Veterinary Diagnostic Services and the Livestock Industry Branch, before accepting the position of Assistant Deputy Minister for the Corporate Services and Innovation Division. Most recently, Mr. Hunt served as Assistant Deputy Minister within the Government of Manitoba's Department of Environment and Climate Change.

The CGC regulates grain handling in Canada and establishes and maintains science-based standards of quality for Canadian grain. Their research, programs and services help support Canada's reputation as a consistent and reliable source of high-quality grain.

Mr. Hunt's four-year term as Chief Commissioner of the CGC will begin on May 13, 2024. His appointment is the result of an open, transparent and merit-based selection process.

"I would like to congratulate David Hunt on his appointment as Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Grain Commission. The CGC plays a vitally important role in supporting the interests of Canada's hard-working grain producers, and I have no doubt that Mr. Hunt's leadership experience and commitment to a competitive, innovative, and resilient agriculture sector will ensure Canada continues to be recognized as a leading producer, processor, and exporter of high-quality grain."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

The Canadian Grain Commission's mandate is, in the interests of producers, to establish and maintain standards of quality for Canadian grain and regulate grain handling in Canada to ensure a dependable commodity for domestic and export markets.

to ensure a dependable commodity for domestic and export markets. The Canadian Grain Commission works to: deliver grain quality and quantity assurance programs for exports of Canadian grain carry out scientific research to understand all aspects of grain quality and grain safety establish and maintain Canada's science-based grain grading system ensure farmers receive fair compensation for their grain

In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an open, transparent and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canada's democracy by serving on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

David Hunt has significant leadership experience over his 28-year career in the agriculture sector.

Beginning in 1996, he served as Logistics Coordinator at Richardson International followed by Manager of Continuous Improvement at Puratone Corporation. In 2007, Mr. Hunt joined the Manitoba Government Department of Agriculture as an extension specialist and moved to leadership roles as Manager of Veterinary Diagnostic Services and Director of the Livestock Industry Branch. In 2015, he accepted the role of Assistant Deputy Minister for the Corporate Services and Innovation Division. In this role, Mr. Hunt served as the Manitoba lead on strategic policy and program initiatives to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture and agri‐food sector. Most recently, he worked at the Department of Environment and Climate Change leading the implementation of the Protected Areas Initiative for the Province of Manitoba.

Mr. Hunt is dedicated to maintaining a workplace culture that results in greater employee engagement, high levels of stakeholder satisfaction and an environment for the achievement of personal, organizational and sector goals.

He holds a Master of Science degree in Zoology from the University of Manitoba as well as certificates in Lean Manufacturing, Adult and Continuing Education, Public Sector Management, Executive Leadership and a Masters certificate in Data Analytics for Leaders from various academic institutions.

