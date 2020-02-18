Minister MacAulay and Minister Park of the Republic of Korea meet in Ottawa

Commemorating 70th anniversary, issues of Veterans' well‑being discussed during the bilateral meeting

OTTAWA, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - We honour those who served Canada in times of war, military conflict and peace, and keep the memory of their achievements and sacrifices alive for all Canadians.

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and the Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Park Sam‑Duck, spent a day discussing issues that affect the well‑being of Veterans. They attended events to commemorate Canada and the Republic of Korea's shared military history and discussed the upcoming commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War. The visit also reinforced the two countries' commitment and bilateral cooperation on issues concerning Veterans' well‑being.

After a guided tour of the Canadian War Museum, Minister Park paid tribute to the service and sacrifices of Canadians by laying a wreath at a commemorative ceremony in Memorial Hall in recognition of those who served in the Korean War.

"The Korean War was a significant chapter in Canada's proud military history. We owe all who answered the call to aid Korea our heartfelt gratitude. This visit gave me a stronger sense of the deep pride and values that underpin our enduring friendship and I am looking forward to more cooperation with the Republic of Korea."

Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

On June 25, 1950 , North Korean troops invaded South Korea , setting off more than three years of bitter conflict. A total of 18 United Nations member countries, including Canada , the United States and South Korea joined in the fight for peace.

, North Korean troops invaded , setting off more than three years of bitter conflict. A total of 18 United Nations member countries, including , and joined in the fight for peace. More than 26,000 Canadians served by land, sea and air in defence of peace and freedom in Korea.

As a result of the War, 516 Canadians died and of these 378 soldiers are buried in the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, South Korea .

. The names of the 516 brave Canadians who died helping to restore peace in Korea are inscribed in the Korean War Book of Remembrance in the Memorial Chamber in the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill.

