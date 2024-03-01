OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard, today announced that she will be travelling to the United States from March 2 to 12, 2024, where she will meet with key stakeholders and U.S. government officials to promote Canada's sustainable seafood, protect oceans and ocean life, and support clean growth in our ocean economy.

While in New York, NY, Minister Lebouthillier will visit the United Nations (UN), where she will hear about how the UN is advancing Sustainable Development Goal 14 on Ocean Life and discuss Canada's actions to advance this goal. Minister Lebouthillier will tour the Fulton Fish Market and meet with stakeholders from U.S. seafood companies to promote Canada's high-quality and sustainable seafood.

To solidify a Team Canada approach with U.S. partners, Minister Lebouthillier will travel to Washington, D.C., where she will meet with Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Administrator Dr. Richard W. Spinrad, and key stakeholders. Minister Lebouthillier will also visit U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters to meet with leaders and discuss the close partnership with the Canadian Coast Guard on safety and ocean protection.

Minister Lebouthillier will travel to Maine, where she will mark the contribution of women to the ocean economy on International Women's Day by meeting with members of the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, New England Ocean Cluster and women-owned enterprises.

In Boston, Massachusetts, Minister Lebouthillier will lead the Canadian delegation at Seafood Expo North America. The Seafood Expo, which runs from March 10 to 12, 2024, is the largest trade exposition of its kind in North America. It provides a global platform to showcase Canada's high-quality fish and seafood products, and to share our best practices when it comes to managing fisheries and protecting our marine ecosystems.

"The United States is a trusted friend and ally, as well as our largest fish and seafood trading partner. Over the next few days, I look forward to meeting with American counterparts and stakeholders to deepen that unique relationship, which supports good jobs and drives our growth, innovation and competitiveness from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard

In 2023, Canada exported over $7.6 billion worth of fish and seafood to 115 countries.

exported over worth of fish and seafood to 115 countries. The United States remains Canada's largest export market, accounting for 64% of our exports valued at $4.9 billion .

remains largest export market, accounting for 64% of our exports valued at . Fish and seafood are among the largest single food commodities exported by Canada . Canada's most valuable exports by species in 2023 were lobster, snow/queen crab and Atlantic salmon.

. most valuable exports by species in 2023 were lobster, snow/queen crab and Atlantic salmon. In 2023, these species represented 59% ( $4.5 billion ) of the total value and 40% (213,000 tonnes) of the total volume of fish and seafood exports.

) of the total value and 40% (213,000 tonnes) of the total volume of fish and seafood exports. Lobster continues to be Canada's most valuable export species, worth over $2.6 billion in 2023.

