Minister Lebouthillier to co-chair the Canadian Council of Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministers meeting

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Collaboration with provincial and territorial partners is critical to keeping Canada's waters and coastlines safe, healthy and prosperous, now and for generations to come.

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will travel to Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, to co-chair the Canadian Council of Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministers (CCFAM) meeting taking place August 14 and 15. She will be joined by her provincial co-chair, the Honourable Cory Deagle, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture for Prince Edward Island, as well as their provincial and territorial counterparts. Minister Lebouthillier will also meet with leaders and representatives of the National Indigenous Organizations.

During the meeting, Minister Lebouthillier, and her provincial and territorial counterparts will engage a number of priorities of the Council, including discussing climate change and the future prosperity of our coastal communities. She will hear from provincial and territorial leaders on these important issues, and together they will focus on solutions to safeguard the future of fish, fish habitat, fisheries and aquaculture in an ever-changing environment. Minister Lebouthillier will also stress Canada's commitment to growing trade and commercial opportunities for Canadian fish and seafood products.

Quotes

"As stewards of Canada's freshwater resources and oceans, it is critical to have open dialogue and collaboration across jurisdictions. I look forward to working together and sharing perspectives with my provincial and territorial counterparts to better understand the impact of climate change on the future prosperity of our ocean and freshwater resources, and how we can work together and find solutions to contribute to a sustainable and thriving ocean economy, from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"We are pleased to host our federal, provincial and territorial counterparts here in beautiful and historic Prince Edward Island as we work together to address key industry challenges and explore innovative solutions. As co-chair, I hope that these meetings can encourage collaboration and drive progress in sustainable fisheries and aquaculture practices as we look at the impacts of climate change, market demands and the continued need to innovate. We look forward to productive discussions and impactful outcomes."

The Honourable Cory Deagle, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture for Prince Edward Island

Quick Facts:

CCFAM is the primary multilateral engagement forum between federal, provincial and territorial governments to address fisheries and aquaculture issues of national importance. CCFAM's primary mandate is promoting interjurisdictional cooperation in freshwater and marine fisheries and aquaculture issues of national importance, and providing a forum to meet common goals.

Council members meet annually to discuss issues of priority to CCFAM, with a rotating provincial/territorial co-chair hosting the meeting along with the federal minister.

Canada's marine economy contributes approximately $51.8 billion annually to the country's gross domestic product. This sector also supports nearly 427,000 jobs across diverse areas such as fisheries and aquaculture, water transportation, ocean energy and technology, recreation, and tourism. These direct benefits play a crucial role in Canada's communities.

