TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced the launch of the application process for funding under the National Crime Prevention Strategy (NCPS). Eligible organizations will be able to apply for funding from November 1st to December 20th, 2024. An estimated $123.5 million will be available over the next five years.

Organized crime groups and gangs are increasingly recruiting among youth. By investing in prevention, we're meeting young people where they are so that organized crime groups and gangs can't get to them in the first place.

This investment will support community-led crime prevention efforts tailored to at-risk and vulnerable youth, particularly Indigenous and racialized youth, youth involved in violence, and youth with repeat contacts with the criminal justice system.

Specifically, funding will be focused on initiatives aimed at stopping crime before it occurs by reducing the risk factors that lead youth to get involved in violent criminal activity, such as gun violence and auto theft.

In addition, an annual $700,000 portion of NCPS funding will be available for projects that focus specifically on preventing bullying and cyber bullying.

By investing to counter crimes and giving every youth the tools to be law abiding and to lead productive lives, we are investing in a safer and more inclusive future for all.

Quote

"Combatting crime is about supporting the incredible work of our frontline police officers and giving them the tools they need to hold criminals accountable, while also working directly with at-risk youth to prevent crime. By investing in prevention and giving every youth the tools to chart a brighter path in life, we are investing in a safer and more inclusive future for all."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"Our government understands the importance of investing in crime prevention to keep our communities safe. This investment will make a significant difference in my riding and everywhere in Canada, by reaching youth where they are and bringing everything to bear so that organized crime groups and gangs can't get to them in the first place."

– The Honourable Judy A. Sgro, Member of Parliament for Humber River–Black Creek

Quick Facts

Organizations that apply for funding will follow a streamlined submission process for three funding programs under the NCPS: the Crime Prevention Action Fund (CPAF), the Northern and Indigenous Crime Prevention Fund (NICPF), and the Youth Gang Prevention Fund (YGPF).





Organizations will only need to apply once under the NCPS Call for Applications. The results of the assessment process will determine which of the three funding programs (CPAF, NICPF, or YGPF) applicants may be eligible for.





Through the NCPS, Public Safety Canada will also look to support capacity building by funding initiatives to enhance community readiness for implementing long-term crime prevention programming.





Public Safety Canada is responsible for implementing the NCPS and provides national leadership on effective and cost-effective ways to prevent and reduce crime by intervening on the risk factors before crime happens.





In addition to this, on September 24, 2024 , Minister LeBlanc launched the Canada Community Security Program (CCSP) to protect communities from hate-motivated crimes. The CCSP is the fourth program under the National Crime Prevention Strategy, along with the CPAF, NICPF and YGPF. Organizations can apply for funding at any time throughout the year through a continuous intake application process.

