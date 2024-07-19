OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced the appointment of Vanessa Lloyd as the interim Director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) for a term of six months or until such time as a new director of CSIS is appointed, effective July 20, 2024.

Over the last decade, Ms. Lloyd has led a number of initiatives to increase operational capacity at CSIS and promote a culture of innovation, candour and compliance within the organization's operational directorate.

Ms. Lloyd joined CSIS in 1998 as an intelligence officer and has taken on numerous challenges within the organization, including as CSIS' first Chief Transformation Officer in charge of an ambitious agenda to equip CSIS as a forward-leaning intelligence service better able to respond to current and future threats. Most recently, Ms. Lloyd was Deputy Director of Operations, responsible for directing CSIS' human intelligence collection, intelligence analysis, security screening and threat reduction efforts.

Quote

"Ms. Lloyd has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to protecting Canada, Canadians and our interests over her 26-year career at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. Building on her extensive experience, as well as the tireless work of the outgoing Director, I have every confidence that she has what it takes to steer the work of this pivotal organization over the course of her term."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

