OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced the appointment of Joanne Blanchard as Chairperson of the Parole Board of Canada, effective June 23, 2024 for a term of five years.

Ms. Blanchard began her career as an Independent Chairperson, appointed by the Minister of Public Safety to conduct offender disciplinary offence hearings in Correctional Service of Canada institutions. In 2022, Ms. Blanchard transitioned to the Parole Board of Canada, initially serving as a Board Member, an Appeal Division Board Member and then as Regional Vice Chair. In these roles, she conducted hearings, rendered conditional release decisions, and was responsible for the professional conduct and training of Board Members.

The Parole Board of Canada is an independent administrative tribunal that plays an important role in keeping our communities safe. Most importantly, it supports the safe and effective reintegration of offenders into our communities as law-abiding citizens.

As required by the Corrections and Conditional Release Act, Board members are chosen from diverse groups to represent community values and views. The Government of Canada has taken significant steps in doing so, and remains committed to continuing to build a Board that is reflective of the diversity of the Canadian population.

Quote

"I am pleased to welcome Ms. Blanchard as the new Chairperson of the Parole Board of Canada. She brings a wealth of experience that will enable her to effectively steer the work of the Board. I would also like to take the opportunity to thank the outgoing Chair, Ms. Jennifer Oades, for her years of service and wish her the very best in retirement."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

