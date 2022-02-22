Minister launches second intake of members for Canadian Agricultural Youth Council

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Building on the success of the first cohort of the Canadian Agricultural Youth Council, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, today launched the application period for the second cohort. Minister Bibeau made the announcement at Farm Credit Canada's (FCC) Future of Food Conference, in celebration of Canada's Agriculture Day, with members of the first cohort of the Council in attendance.

Young Canadians are dynamic, engaged and passionate about the future of the agriculture and agri-food sector. By providing a forum for the next generation to bring forward innovative and fresh ideas, Canadian youth will be able to play an active role in the decisions that will shape their future.

The second cohort's 18-month term will officially start in the summer of 2022 and will be made up of new and returning members – youth who are creative and who have a passion for food and farming. It will remain diverse, with members from across the country, including regional and Indigenous representation.

The Youth Council meets regularly with Minister Bibeau, as well as departmental officials, to discuss the issues that matter the most to young people working in the agriculture and agri-food sectors and to advise on agriculture-related policies and programs.

The Canadian Agricultural Youth Council has already provided valuable feedback on important issues impacting the sector, including sustainable agriculture, understanding the challenges around the urban-rural divide, and how best to attract young people to the sector, which is of particular importance in a time of labour shortages. In addition, the Council's recommendations have also helped develop the Government of Canada's new AgriCommunication initiative, which is aimed at helping people better understand how their food is produced, while enabling the sector to better understand consumer expectations.

Young people aged 18 to 30, who work in or study the agriculture and agri-food value chain, and who are interested in shaping the future of the sector, are encouraged to apply here. The application deadline is March 22, 2022.

"I would like to build on the success of the first cohort of the Canadian Agricultural Youth Council and renew some of its membership while maintaining the same vibrancy and spirit that I enjoyed so much. I am impressed and inspired by the commitment and deep thinking of these young leaders who aspire to create an increasingly innovative and sustainable agricultural industry."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"As co-chair of the Council as well as a farmer, I saw the meaningful progress we made during the first term of the Canadian Agricultural Youth Council. The future of the sector depends on a strong flow of ideas – both ways – between young people and those who develop government policy and programming."

- Jerry Bos, Co-Chair, Canadian Agricultural Youth Council

The Youth Council is non-partisan and its members are volunteers.

The Canadian Agricultural Youth Council was formed in July 2020 with a group of 25 young people chosen from more than 800 applications received, representing a diverse mix of subsectors from across the agriculture and agri-food sector, as well as from every province and the North.

with a group of 25 young people chosen from more than 800 applications received, representing a diverse mix of subsectors from across the agriculture and agri-food sector, as well as from every province and the North. The application process includes a series of questions on each candidate's experience in the agriculture and agri-food sector, a short essay on a significant issue facing youth in the sector, and how they proposed to address it.

The new cohort's 18-month term will officially start in the summer of 2022. It is anticipated that up to 14 new members will be recruited for the Youth Council, replacing roughly half of the current membership. New members will be joined by a selection of returning members (from Cohort 1) to form Cohort 2 of the Youth Council, with a goal of having a maximum of 25.

