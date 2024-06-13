Minister Khera reaffirms Canada's continued commitment to advancing disability inclusion at the United Nations

GATINEAU, QC, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to breaking down barriers and building a fairer, more equitable and inclusive society where all individuals, including persons with disabilities, can participate fully and contribute to their communities.

Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, represented Canada this week at the 17th session of the United Nations Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in New York. The overall theme for this year's conference was "Rethinking disability inclusion in the current international juncture and ahead of the Summit of the Future."

Minister Khera reaffirmed Canada's ongoing commitment to the full inclusion of persons with disabilities in her address to the United Nations. The Minister noted the significant progress made in shaping a more inclusive Canada for everyone, including persons with disabilities. She emphasized the creation of a new Canada Disability Benefit, which will support the financial wellbeing of hundreds of thousands of working-age Canadians with disabilities. She also emphasized the ongoing efforts to provide equal access to job opportunities, supporting both career advancement for persons with disabilities and Canada's economic growth. Additionally, Minister Khera highlighted Canada's international commitments to support global efforts in building a disability inclusive world.

As part of the conference, Minister Khera, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development, announced Canada's contribution of $5.9 million from 2024 to 2026 to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for the implementation of a disability inclusion and care work project by the United Nations Partnership for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNPRPD). This initiative will help advance the rights of persons with disabilities in Colombia, Kenya, Mozambique, Panama and Tanzania, specifically by increasing independent living opportunities for persons with disabilities, especially women. It will also improve the well-being of unpaid caregivers providing support to family members with disabilities. This funding is part of Canada's $100 million commitment announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2021 to address the gender inequalities in unpaid and paid care work in low- and middle-income countries.

This year, three youth leaders joined Canada's official delegation in recognition of their proven leadership for persons with disabilities in their communities. By participating in the Conference, Isai Estey from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Nicole Flynn from Madoc, Ontario, and Eitel Houedakor from Montréal, Quebec, not only contributed their perspectives to discussions at the conference, but are also helping to build youth leadership within the disability community in Canada and beyond.

"A more accessible and inclusive Canada becomes even more impactful within a more inclusive and accessible world. The United Nations Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities was an occasion to strengthen our global efforts to build a barrier-free world where the contributions of persons with disabilities are valued and celebrated. Canada will continue to work with our domestic and international allies to break down barriers, build a more inclusive society both at home and around the world, and uphold Canada's obligations under the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities."

– Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera

"The COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and conflicts have exacerbated the inequalities for persons living with disabilities and their caregivers in many regions of the world. Addressing these issues is essential for human well-being, sustainable economic growth, gender equality and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Canada remains committed to helping ensure people who are marginalized are equipped and empowered to reach their full potential."

– Minister of International Development, Ahmed Hussen

The 17th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities took place from June 11 to 13, 2024 .

. The sub-themes discussed at this year's session were: International cooperation to promote technology innovations and transfer for an inclusive future; Persons with disabilities in situations of risk and humanitarian emergencies; and Promoting the rights of persons with disabilities to decent work and sustainable livelihood.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) was adopted by the General Assembly on December 13, 2006 , and came into force on May 3, 2008 . Canada ratified the CRPD in 2010 and acceded to its Optional Protocol in 2018.

CRPD The UNPRPD is a partnership of UN organizations working to support the implementation of the UN convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

