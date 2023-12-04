GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to investing in initiatives that support inclusion and respect for diversity, and the fight against racism and discrimination in all their forms, both at home and around the world.

In support of these efforts, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, participated this week in the third UNESCO Global Forum Against Racism and Discrimination in São Paulo, Brazil. The theme of this year's edition was "Race to the Top: Putting racial equity and justice at the forefront of development agendas."

During the ministerial panel entitled "Equal Before the Law: How Come Racism Still Exists?," Minister Khera highlighted emphasized the importance of collaborating with other countries to address the global challenge that racism and discrimination represent and Canada's commitment under Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy, the International Decade for People of African Descent, and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to continue to address racial inequities. She spoke about Canada's whole-of-government approach and underscored the significance of directly engaging with impacted communities to ensure that investments align with their needs and priorities. Additionally, she emphasized the need to enhance data collection to ensure policies, programs, and services are based on the lived experiences of communities facing racism and discrimination.

Minister Khera further highlighted that earlier this year, Canada signed the Declaration on the North American Partnership for Equity and Racial Justice. This Partnership provides a framework for collaboration with the United States and Mexico to combat systemic racism and discrimination, fostering a North America where everyone has an equal opportunity to achieve their full potential and equal participation in social, cultural, economic, and political life.

During the closing of the Forum, UNESCO launched its Network of Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Officials, with the announcement that Canada is among its founding members. The Network will be an informal platform established to facilitate the exchange of experiences and expertise among officials committed to preventing discrimination and combating racism worldwide.

Minister Khera participated in bilateral discussions with her counterparts in Brazil and UNESCO, and a roundtable with non-governmental organizations.

Quotes

"Racism and discrimination know no boundaries. We are committed to working with our international partners to advocate for effective strategies in addressing these issues. I was pleased to showcase how Canada is pursuing a whole-of-government approach to address racism and discrimination at the third Global Forum Against Racism and Discrimination, and to meet with our partners who also recognize the value of diversity and inclusion. "

– Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera

Quick Facts

UNESCO's Global Forum against Racism and Discrimination was borne out of a Global Call Against Racism adopted by UNESCO's Executive Board in December 2020 - mandating the Organization to step up its intersectoral action to combat the alarming resurgence of racism and discrimination in many societies across the globe.

- mandating the Organization to step up its intersectoral action to combat the alarming resurgence of racism and discrimination in many societies across the globe. The third edition of the Global Forum was held in São Paulo, Brazil , from November 29 to December 1, 2023 .

, from . This Forum coincided with concluding observations in Brazil of Black Consciousness Day or Dia da Consciência Negra. The celebration raised public awareness of Black history, honoured the invaluable contributions of Afro-Brazilians to society, and fostered a sense of pride in African ancestry, identity, and heritage.

of Black Consciousness Day or Dia da Consciência Negra. The celebration raised public awareness of Black history, honoured the invaluable contributions of Afro-Brazilians to society, and fostered a sense of pride in African ancestry, identity, and heritage. While in Brazil , Minister Khera met with Gabriela Ramos , Assistant Director-General for the Social and Human Sciences, UNESCO; and Brazil's Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco. Minister Khera also met Claudia Olivia Morales Reza , the President of Mexico's National Council for the Prevention of Discrimination; and Desirée Cormier Smith , Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice, for the United States of America's Department of State.

, Minister Khera met with , Assistant Director-General for the Social and Human Sciences, UNESCO; and Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco. Minister Khera also met , the President of National Council for the Prevention of Discrimination; and Desirée , Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice, for Department of State. Minister Khera delivered a keynote speech to more than 100 people at the Brazil-Canada Chamber of Commerce's semestrial conference on Diversity and Inclusion, where she highlighted Canada's commitment to diversity and inclusion through its investments in specific federal initiatives designed to address systemic racism in the corporate and financial sectors.

commitment to diversity and inclusion through its investments in specific federal initiatives designed to address systemic racism in the corporate and financial sectors. Since 2019, the Government of Canada has committed over $200M to Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy, as well as over $600 million to initiatives focused on supporting Black communities, in such areas as entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and capacity-building.

Associated Links

Declaration on the North American Partnership for Equity and Racial Justice

Building a Foundation for Change: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2019–2022

Global Forum against Racism and Discrimination 2023 | UNESCO

Federal Anti-Racism Secretariat

Canada and the Sustainable Development Goals

Canada's 2023 Voluntary National Review Report

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Laurent de Casanove, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, [email protected], 819-360-0693; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]