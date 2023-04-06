Government of Canada is committed to the well-being and quality of life of older adults

GATINEAU, QC, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's population of seniors is growing and this makes it more important than ever to support the health and well-being of older Canadians. The Government of Canada is committed to seeking advice on seniors' issues to inform ongoing work that helps Canadians age with dignity, safety, and comfort, while enjoying social and economic security. That is why today, Minister of Seniors Kamal Khera, and Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos announced the reappointment of three members of the National Seniors Council (NSC).

The following members were originally appointed in 2021 and are now reappointed:

Dr. Samir K. Sinha , reappointed for a two-year term. Dr. Sinha's breadth of international training and expertise in health policy and the delivery of services related to the care of the elderly have made him a highly regarded expert in the care of older adults.





Since 2007, the NSC has examined issues related to the social isolation of seniors, the participation of older workers in the labour force, positive and active aging, volunteerism, low income among seniors, elder abuse, and financial abuse. Recently, they have examined issues emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and provided Ministers with advice on these matters.

Members are appointed based on their expertise and experience related to seniors' issues, by the Governor in Council on the recommendation of the Minister of Seniors and the Minister of Health.

In October 2022 it was announced that the NSC will serve as an expert panel to examine measures, including a potential aging at home benefit, to further support Canadians who wish to age within the comfort of their own homes.

As part of their examination of this topic and to inform their work, the National Seniors Council is engaging with a diverse audience of older Canadians, caregivers, partners, and experts to determine the needs of older Canadians and to identify the gaps in current supports for aging at home. Recently, the NSC launched an online consultation which is available until April 23, 2023. This will provide relevant partners and Canadians with the opportunity to share their views and their lived experiences on supporting Canadians to Age at Home. All Canadians are encouraged to participate in the consultation process. The NSC is hoping to reach as many people as possible to obtain a good variety of respondents.

The Government is committed to open, transparent and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Quotes

"I am pleased to welcome back Dr. Samir K. Sinha, Mrs. Linda Jeffrey, and Ms. Zena Simces to the National Seniors Council. Their vast knowledge and experience of seniors' issues is a valuable asset as the Council continues its work to support older adults across the country. I look forward to hearing their recommendations on an Aging at Home benefit and how we can best address the evolving needs of seniors."

– Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera

"Congratulations to Dr. Samir K. Sinha, Mrs. Linda Jeffrey and Ms. Zena Simces on their reappointment as members of the National Seniors Council. I look forward to receiving their insights on how we can continue helping Canadians age closer to home and, in their communities, by supporting access to home care, and maintaining the well-being and quality of life of older adults in Canada."

– Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos

