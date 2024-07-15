Minister Ien announces funding for over 200 youth employment projects

GATINEAU, QC, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian youth are one of our most crucial resources and sources of potential. That is why the Government of Canada supports youth at every stage of their journey toward a bright and prosperous future. We know that young people are eager to join the job market, but many young people still face barriers to employment that is key to financial success and personal fulfilment. Creating opportunities for youth to gain the skills and experience they need for a fair chance at success is key to strengthening our economy, building a more inclusive country, and ensuring that no one is left behind.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced the Government is funding more than 200 new community-led projects that will transform the lives of 22,000 young people facing barriers to employment by improving their ability to find and keep good jobs.

The projects are receiving approximately $370 million over four years through Employment and Social Development Canada's (ESDC) Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) Program, one of several programs offered under the Government of Canada's Youth Employment and Skills Strategy. These projects will provide flexible employment services and holistic supports tailored to each individual to help them gain transferable skills that will have a lasting positive impact on their careers. For example, projects funded by the YESS Program can include mentoring, coaching, training, wraparound services (for example, dependent care support and mental health counselling) and paid work placements in a range of sectors, in order to set up every participant for individual success.

"The Government of Canada is making sure that every young person in Canada gets access to the skills and experience they need to successfully transition into the labour market. These new projects are great examples of how the federal government and its partners can work together to create opportunities for all young people, particularly youth facing barriers and with disabilities, to hit the ground running and build fulfilling careers."

– The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality

ESDC's YESS Program was designed to support all youth with an equal opportunity to find meaningful work.

The YESS Program provides funding to organizations to deliver a range of activities that help young people (aged 15–30) overcome barriers to employment. YESS supports a flexible approach with services tailored to each individual, so that youth participants can gain the skills and experience they need to successfully transition into the labour market.

New to the current funding cycle is an emphasis on supporting projects that target youth with disabilities. Over 30% of funded projects are expected to address the unique employment challenges faced by youth with disabilities, surpassing the original target of 20% under the new Youth with Disabilities Stream.

Other priority groups include Indigenous youth, 2SLGBTQI+ youth, Black and other racialized youth and youth in official language minority communities.

