Minister Ien announces funding for NPower Canada to support skills training for young people

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian youth are one of the country's greatest strengths and sources of potential, and the Government of Canada is supporting young people at every stage of their journey toward a prosperous future. Every young person deserves a good job, but we know that many youth face barriers to employment. Creating opportunities for young people to gain the skills and experience they need for a fair chance at financial success is key to strengthening our economy, building a more inclusive country, and ensuring that no one is left behind.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced up to $4 million in funding to NPower Canada for their NPowering Underrepresented Youth to Overcome Barriers to Employment project. Funding is being provided through Employment and Social Development Canada's (ESDC's) Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) Program.

NPower Canada creates pathways to economic prosperity for Canada's underserved youth and adults by launching them into meaningful and sustainable digital careers. Their project will empower participants to overcome socio-economic challenges and transition to the labor force or return to education.

In total, the YESS Program is expected to fund more than 200 new projects worth approximately $370 million between now and 2028 to improve labour market outcomes for 22,000 youth. These projects will provide flexible employment services and holistic supports tailored to each participant to help young people gain transferable skills with a lasting positive impact on their careers. This approach has already demonstrated success, with over 80% of participants from June 2019 to December 2022 either employed or returning to school following their participation in YESS programming.

The Government of Canada recognizes the vital role governments can play in making sure young people succeed. That is why, as announced in Budget 2024, the Government is helping to restore fairness for every generation by unlocking access to post-secondary education, investing in the skills of the future, and creating opportunities for younger Canadians to get good jobs.

"Youth want to succeed—not just for themselves, but for their families and communities. We're making sure they get the chance by giving them access to the skills and experience needed to step confidently into the workforce. NPower Canada is doing just that—creating pathways into tech that are rooted in inclusivity and equality. It's a great example of what happens when community organizations and federal support come together to create real opportunities for all youth, especially those who've been left out, to land a good job and build a meaningful career."

– The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"At NPower Canada, we believe every young person deserves the opportunity to succeed in a meaningful career. Over the past decade, we have empowered thousands of young people and partnered with employers of all sizes to help bridge Canada's skills gap. This funding, as part of the YESS program, will enable us to provide in-demand digital and professional skills training, comprehensive wraparound supports, and job connections to over 1,100 youth across six provinces. Our participants come from diverse backgrounds including women, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized communities, Indigenous peoples, newcomers to Canada, and those with disabilities. Despite their varied experiences, they share a common ambition to build successful careers. Together, we are fostering a more inclusive future where everyone – regardless of their background – can unlock their potential and meaningfully contribute to the economy."

– Julia Blackburn, CEO, NPower Canada

ESDC's YESS Program was designed to give all youth an equal opportunity to find meaningful work. New to this funding cycle is the Youth with Disabilities Stream. Over 30% of funded projects are expected to address the unique employment challenges faced by youth with disabilities, surpassing the original target of 20%.

Other priority groups include Indigenous youth, 2SLGBTQI+ youth, Black and racialized youth, and youth in official language minority communities.

ESDC's YESS Program is part of the Government of Canada's broader Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, a horizontal initiative championed by 12 federal departments, agencies and Crown corporations. Together, these 12 partners deliver funding programs to help Canadian youth (aged 15 to 30) develop the skills and gain the experience they need to successfully transition into the labour market.

broader Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, a horizontal initiative championed by 12 federal departments, agencies and Crown corporations. Together, these 12 partners deliver funding programs to help Canadian youth (aged 15 to 30) develop the skills and gain the experience they need to successfully transition into the labour market. To help younger Canadians pursue and achieve their dreams, the Government is investing to create more job opportunities and ensure that hard work pays off for the next generation. To create 90,000 youth job placements and employment support opportunities per year, Budget 2024 proposes to provide $351.2 million for the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy in the 2025 to 2026 fiscal year. These investments in youth job opportunities include: $150.7 million across the federal partners under the YESS to provide job placements and employment supports to youth; and $200.5 million for Canada Summer Jobs delivered by ESDC to provide well-paying summer job opportunities, including jobs in sectors facing critical labour shortages, such as housing construction.

for the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy in the 2025 to 2026 fiscal year. These investments in youth job opportunities include:

