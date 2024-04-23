Minister Hajdu in Vancouver to highlight budget 2024 investments in reconciliation:

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government recently delivered Budget 2024: Fairness for Every Generation.

Budget 2024 is focused on a fair future for all Canadians and Indigenous Peoples.

Today, the Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, was present at Our Gathering kexwkexwntsút chet, tə sq̓əq̓ip ct in Vancouver, B.C., with First Nations leaders to highlight federal commitments under Budget 2024. This year marks the 11th annual Our Gathering meeting, a forum unique to British Columbia, where B.C. First Nations and Canada come together to discuss shared priorities in an open and honest way.

Budget 2024 has a plan to build a Canada that works better for Indigenous Peoples and moves us forward on the path to reconciliation. For Indigenous Peoples, it means:

More Homes and Community Infrastructure: Investment of $918 million in Indigenous Housing and Community Infrastructure to narrow housing and infrastructure gaps in Indigenous communities. This is in addition to the $5 billion already available for communities in 2024–25.

More Schools and Post-Secondary Education: Investment of $545.1 million for renovations and new builds of K-12 schools. As well, nearly $243 million for First Nations post-secondary students, building on the $487.5 million over ten years for Inuit and Métis students.

More Economic Opportunities: Including $5 billion for the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program, expanding Indigenous tax jurisdiction to create more opportunities for own-source revenue, and $388 million in further investments to support Indigenous entrepreneurship, Indigenous tourism, clean energy opportunities, and the Strategic Partnerships Initiative.

The history of systematic oppression and discrimination faced in communities has meant that, for far too long, Indigenous peoples have been left behind. With Budget 2024, the government is taking action to ensure that we build an economy that is fair for everyone. We will do this through our ongoing funding, which include:

$150 million over 5 years, starting in 2022 to 2023, to advance shovel-ready economic opportunities in Indigenous communities

$65 million over 5 years, starting in 2023 to 2024, to co-develop a new First Nations-led land registry and support First Nations in building capacity to exercise jurisdiction over their lands, resources and environment

over 5 years, starting in 2023 to 2024, to co-develop a new First Nations-led land registry and support First Nations in building capacity to exercise jurisdiction over their lands, resources and environment $21 million over 5 years, starting in 2023 to 2024, to increase participation in environmental and regulatory assessments of major projects

Budget 2024 also proposes increasing support for Indigenous Peoples living in urban areas. It is proposing to add $60 million over two years, starting in 2024–25, to support Friendship Centres across the country, which provide much-needed support and services in areas like health, housing, education, economic development, and community wellness.

"Our government first came into office with a vow to strengthen and expand the middle class. We delivered on that pledge by reducing poverty, especially for children and seniors, and creating millions of good jobs for Canadians. Our work isn't done. Budget 2024 renews our focus on unlocking the door to the middle class for millions of younger Canadians. We'll build more housing and help make life cost less. We will drive our economy toward growth that lifts everyone up. That is fairness for every generation."

- The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

"Budget 2024 is all about a fair, equitable future for Indigenous Peoples. This Budget focuses on the foundational elements of fairness: investing in more homes, more education and more economic opportunities. We will continue to collaborate with Indigenous partners to make sure they have the resources needed for self-determination and equal opportunities to grow, prosper, and participate in all aspects of society."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada

