The 13 actions proposed in the response will help advance Parks Canada's priorities in the management of national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservations areas in Canada

GATINEAU, QC, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians are passionate about national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas. The ideas and perspectives of Canadians are key to helping Parks Canada deliver on its mandate to protect and conserve significant natural and cultural heritage and foster greater connection to these treasured places for visitors and Canadians, now and into the future.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, presented his response to the feedback received from the 2023 Minister's Round Table on Parks Canada.

The Minister's Round Table is a national engagement held every two years to seek advice from Canadians on the work of Parks Canada. In winter 2023, Canadians were invited to share their views on five main themes: Strengthening Accessibility, Indigenous Stewardship of Protected Heritage Places, Ecological Corridors, Parks Canada and Tourism and Parks Canada and Greening. Parks Canada received input from more than 5,000 participants, including 125 organizations representing partners, rightsholders, representatives of national Indigenous organizations, stakeholders, equity-seeking groups, and thousands of Canadians from every province and territory.

The Minister's response includes 13 actions Parks Canada will take to help strengthen relationships with Indigenous peoples, green operations, enhance connectivity between protected areas, support the development of diverse, sustainable tourism opportunities across the country, and ensure that everyone can meaningfully experience Parks Canada administered places.

Parks Canada thanks Canadians who generously shared their perspectives through this engagement. Details on what was heard and the Minister's response can be found in the 2023 Minister's Round Table on Parks Canada – Report and Response.

Quotes

"In a country as large and diverse as Canada, collaboration is absolutely vital to our success in addressing challenges, like biodiversity loss and climate change, that impact the conservation and protection of natural and cultural heritage. Together, through opportunities such as the Minister's Round Table on Parks Canada, we can create new models that inspire Canadians and the world. My sincere thanks to everyone who participated in this important engagement."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"The valuable insights and perspectives shared by Canadians are helping Parks Canada set a course for a sustainable future. The Minister's Round Table on Parks Canada is a key forum to hear from Canadians on how to improve our efforts to care for and showcase national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas for the benefit of all."

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

The Parks Canada Agency Act requires the Minister to hold a round table every two years to seek advice from Canadians on matters for which Parks Canada is responsible. The 2023 Minister's Round Table was held in January and February 2023 and was delivered through a mix of in-person and virtual stakeholder sessions, written submissions, as well as an online engagement portal.

Through the 15 days of public input via the online engagement platform, over 2,050 people shared, reacted, liked, or replied through social media, and 614 unique ideas were shared. A total of 125 organizations representing partners, rights holders, stakeholders, and equity-seeking groups participated in virtual or in person discussions, and Parks Canada received over 2,000 written submissions. Input was received from every province and territory.

Parks Canada protects a vast network of natural and cultural heritage places that include 47 national parks, 171 national historic sites, 5 national marine conservation areas and 1 national urban park.

