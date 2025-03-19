The work of the Future of Sport in Canada Commission will be extended until March 31, 2026, and the Governor in Council appointments of Lise Maisonneuve as Commissioner and Ms. Noni Classen and Dr. Andrew Pipe as Special Advisors have also been extended

GATINEAU, QC, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Future of Sport in Canada Commission is currently undertaking an independent and forward-looking review of Canada's sport system.

To allow the Commission to fulfill its mandate of developing concrete recommendations that will bring about meaningful and lasting change for Canadians and Canadian sport, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada and Quebec Lieutenant, today announced the extension of the mandate of the Future of Sport in Canada Commission.

The work of the Future of Sport in Canada Commission will be extended until March 31, 2026. The Governor in Council appointments of Lise Maisonneuve as Commissioner and Ms. Noni Classen and Dr. Andrew Pipe as Special Advisors were also extended.

The extension of the work of the Commission, at the request of the Commission's independent leadership, will ensure that ample time is allocated for dialogue and for the development of recommendations on safe sport and the sport system in Canada.

Quotes

"Sport builds communities, stimulates economies, and contributes to the overall well-being of Canadians and the country. However, without sufficient safeguards and accountability, sport can also do harm. That's why the Government of Canada is working to build a safe, inclusive and welcoming sport system so that Canadians can experience the transformative power of sport."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada and Quebec Lieutenant

