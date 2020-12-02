Minister Guilbeault Announces New Appointment at the National Battlefields Commission

The Government of Canada announces the appointment of Annie Talbot as Secretary of the National Battlefields Commission

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced the appointment of Annie Talbot to the full-time position of Secretary of the National Battlefields Commission (NBC). The term of office is four years.

A well-known figure on the Quebec cultural and philanthropic scenes, Ms. Talbot has nearly 30 years of experience working in the cultural sector. Organizations she has worked with include Orchestre symphonique de Québec, the Québec City Summer Festival, Palais Montcalm, Musée de la civilisation and Fondation du Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec. She was also a member of Fondation La Presse, created in 2018 to diversify the sources of revenue of the daily news outlet La Presse. Ms. Talbot has dedicated much of her career to forging ties between business and the cultural and philanthropic sectors.

The NBC is a federal government agency under the portfolio of the Minister of Canadian Heritage. It is the caretaker of Battlefields Park in Québec City and preserves its legacy for public benefit. The Park consists of the Plains of Abraham (commemorating the 1759 Battle of Québec) and Des Braves Park (commemorating the 1760 Battle of Sainte-Foy). It is one of the largest and most prestigious urban parks in the world and a major tourist attraction, receiving around four million visitors each year.

The objectives of the NBC are to develop the historic, cultural, recreational, natural and scientific aspects of Battlefields Park. It also preserves monuments and heritage assets in the Park and conducts a range of activities and programming for Canadians.

Quotes

"As the Head of the Commission, the Secretary provides leadership and guidance to the organization in the formulation of its strategic direction. I believe Ms. Talbot is uniquely qualified to provide the vision and management required to ensure the National Battlefields Commission carries out its mandate and continues to provide outstanding experiences for Canadians in all of its activities and programming."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Ms. Talbot brings to the National Battlefields Commission a wealth of senior management experience in the cultural and philanthropic sectors On behalf of the Board of Directors, I welcome her appointment and look forward to working with her to advance the Commission's mandate, which is to preserve and promote the legacy of an important site in Canadian history."

—Jean Robert, Chair of the National Battlefields Commission

Quick Facts

In 2016, the Government of Canada adopted a new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach respects the principle of diversity and is based on an open, transparent and merit-based selection process. It results in the recommendation of competent candidates who reflect Canadian diversity.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

Associated Links

National Battlefields Commission

Related Links

