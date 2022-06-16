Minister Guilbeault announces investment with Ducks Unlimited Canada to increase long-term carbon storage and enhance biodiversity by conserving wetland and coastal marshes across Eastern Canada

ATOCAS BAY, ON, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Conserving and restoring nature is fundamental to reducing the impacts of a changing climate and to ensuring Canadians have a healthy environment.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced that the Government of Canada will invest $5.6 million over three years with Ducks Unlimited Canada. The funding will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by increasing biodiversity conservation efforts in southern Canadian wetlands and coastal areas in the six eastern provinces of Canada, from Ontario to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Ducks Unlimited Canada will use the funds to restore and conserve degraded wetlands and upland habitats, acquire habitat at high risk of being lost to alternative land uses, as well as acquire habitat to enable inland migration to coastal salt marsh habitats. This project will target up to 15 species at risk listed under the Species at Risk Act, including the Blanding's Turtle, Least Bittern, Olive-sided Flycatcher, Bobolink, Canada Warbler and Atlantic Salmon (Inner Bay of Fundy). This project will also permanently secure wetlands and upland habitats to provide significant long-term carbon storage, because wetlands are known to be particularly effective carbon sinks.

Minister Guilbeault made the announcement alongside Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry–Prescott–Russell, at a 780-hectare Ducks Unlimited Canada property in Atocas Bay, Ontario, that hosts one of the largest populations of Bobolinks in Eastern Canada. In addition to helping to restore over 200 wetland basins, the site is co-managed for benefits to wildlife and agriculture, using grazing cattle to support healthy grassland habitats for a variety of species at risk, including the threatened Bobolinks. The location has also served as a station for research on the carbon capture potential of restored wetlands. The Atocas Bay project serves as a good example of the societal benefits and ecosystem services derived from Ducks Unlimited's hard work across Canada to improve wetlands, marshes and coastal areas.

The project, one of four undertaken with Ducks Unlimited across Canada under this funding program, is being administered by Ducks Unlimited Canada as part of its contribution to the Eastern Habitat Joint Venture, which comprises active partners in Canada's six eastern provinces working together to conserve high-priority fresh and saltwater coastal regions that have significant waterfowl and other migratory-bird use.

The project was funded through the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund (NSCSF), a $631‑million, 10-year fund established to support projects that restore and enhance wetlands, peatlands and grasslands in order to store and capture carbon.

"Ducks Unlimited Canada is a hugely important partner in our efforts to protect and restore nature across Canada. The Ducks property at Atocas Bay is a prime example of the kind of wetland restoration we are hoping to expand to habitats across Eastern Canada with the funding being announced today. Restoring wetlands, such as this one, is good for Canadians because it means they help in our fight against climate change while giving the natural environment near our communities the best chance to thrive."

"The work Ducks has done at Atocas Bay is a very real example of the value of nature conservation. Thanks to this work, we have a vital sanctuary for a number of beautiful and important species, and we are contributing to the fight against climate change. Ducks Unlimited Canada is an outstanding partner for our government's ambitious goals around nature protection."

"Programs like the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund have been critical as we expand our conservation and restoration efforts to support positive outcomes for wildlife and communities. Our partnership with Environment and Climate Change Canada has led to water quality improvements, flood attenuation, thriving ecosystems, and hope for the future as we work to maximize carbon capture potential."

Nature-based solutions are defined by the United Nations Environment Assembly as "actions to protect, conserve, restore, sustainably use and manage natural or modified terrestrial, freshwater, coastal and marine ecosystems, which address social, economic and environmental challenges effectively and adaptively, while simultaneously providing human well-being, ecosystem services and resilience and biodiversity benefits."

The Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund is also investing in projects to update policies, programs and tools to better enable nature-based climate solutions.

These ecosystems are also critically important habitat for Canada's wildlife, including migratory birds and species at risk.

The Government of Canada is investing $4 billion over 10 years (2021–2031) in the Natural Climate Solutions Fund. Activities include:

2 Billion Trees Commitment, led by Natural Resources Canada ($3.19 billion);

);

Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund, led by Environment and Climate Change Canada ($631 million), which includes up to $36.9 million for Indigenous partnerships; and

), which includes up to for Indigenous partnerships; and

Agricultural Climate Solutions, led by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada ($185 million).

The recent 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan committed an additional $780 million to nature smart climate solutions.

The Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund supports Canada's goal to transition to a net-zero economy by 2050.

Ducks Unlimited Canada conserves and restores some of the most valuable and threatened landscapes on the planet, protecting wetlands and associated habitats across Canada for the benefit of North America's waterfowl, other wildlife and Canadians.

Working with Indigenous communities, Ducks Unlimited Canada will develop and assess culturally significant species associated with the restoration projects across Eastern and Atlantic Canada.

