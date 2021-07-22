The Government of Canada announces the appointment of Narmin Ismail-Teja of Calgary as Vice-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Canadian Museum of History

GATINEAU, QC, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced today the appointment of Narmin Ismail-Teja of Calgary as Vice-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Canadian Museum of History for a three-year term, effective June 20, 2021. Ms. Ismail-Teja has been serving on the board since 2019; she was first appointed through a rigorous, open, transparent and merit-based selection process.

Ms. Ismail-Teja has been a principal at [email protected] since 1992. She has experience in governance and strategic planning, as well as in-depth consulting, training and facilitating experience in diversity and inclusion. In addition to her work at [email protected], Ms. Ismail-Teja has been involved in several organizations close to her heart, including the Aga Khan Agency for Microfinance in Switzerland, YMCA Canada, the Famous 5 Foundation, Vertigo Theatre, and several other Calgary-based organizations. As a current member of the Board of Trustees of the Canadian Museum of History, she also has a good understanding of the museum's vision and priorities.

The principal role of the Canadian Museum of History is to enhance Canadians' knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the events, experiences, people and objects that have shaped Canada's history and identity, as well as to increase awareness of world history and culture.

Quote

"I am very pleased to welcome Narmin Ismail-Teja to the role of Vice-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Canadian Museum of History. I am certain her background in social justice issues and the knowledge and skills she has learned as a trustee will allow her to serve the Museum well. This Museum will benefit from her expertise and continue to allow Canadians to discover the events, people and currents that have shaped history."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Board is delighted with the appointment of Narmin Ismail-Teja as Vice-Chair. Her professional background in the business and charitable sectors has afforded her extensive experience in strategic leadership, team development, staff engagement, and in collaborative work with many diverse audiences. This will serve the Board and museums extremely well as we guide the priorities of our two national museums of human and military history in the coming years."

—Carole Beaulieu, Chair of the Board of Trustees, Canadian Museum of History

Quick Facts

National museums are governed by the Museums Act, which was passed into law in 1990. Pursuant to the Act, chairpersons are appointed by the Minister, with the approval of the Governor in Council.

In 2016, the Government of Canada adopted a new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach respects the principle of diversity and is based on an open, transparent and merit-based selection process. It results in the recommendation of competent candidates who reflect Canadian diversity.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

Associated Links

Canadian Museum of History

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]; Stéphanie Verner, Senior Media Relations and Communications Officer, Canadian Museum of History, 613-850-3329, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

