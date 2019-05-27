Minister Gould releases declaration on online integrity ahead of 2019 federal election

OTTAWA, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes that social media platforms play a meaningful role in promoting a healthy and resilient democracy. However, Canada is not immune from malicious actors who may seek to spread disinformation in an attempt to influence the outcome of the 2019 federal election. As a pillar of Canada's comprehensive plan to defend Canadian democracy and further strengthen our electoral systems against cyber-enabled and other threats, Government officials are working with social media platforms on these issues.

Today, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Democratic Institutions, released a declaration that will guide social and digital platforms to ensure integrity, transparency and authenticity ahead of the 2019 federal election. The Canada Declaration on Electoral Integrity Online establishes a common understanding with the platforms about their responsibilities in the online democratic space.

In addition to securing support from Microsoft and Facebook, Minister Gould called upon all digital platforms operating in Canada to join and publically commit to meeting these expectations.

The Canada Declaration on Electoral Integrity Online is part of the government's continued action to ensure that Canadians are protected and safe in a digital world.

"The online world continues to be a breeding ground for malicious actors who use social media platforms to spread disinformation to interfere and attempt to influence the outcome of elections. The government has a responsibility to protect Canadians from such threats and we expect media platforms to take steps to respond to and mitigate these threats."

‑ Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Democratic Institutions

On January 30, 2019 , the Minister of Democratic Institutions, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and the Minister of National Defence announced a comprehensive plan to defend Canadian democracy and further strengthen our electoral systems against cyber-enabled and other threats.

, the Minister of Democratic Institutions, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and the Minister of National Defence announced a comprehensive plan to defend Canadian democracy and further strengthen our electoral systems against cyber-enabled and other threats. The Canada Declaration on Electoral Integrity is the result of ongoing discussions with the platforms who share the government's commitment to a fair, free and secure election.

Earlier this month, the Government of Canada launched Canada's Digital Charter to guide government policy action in the digital space, and partnered with the international community and tech companies as Canada signed-on to the landmark Christchurch Call to Action.

launched Digital Charter to guide government policy action in the digital space, and partnered with the international community and tech companies as signed-on to the landmark Christchurch Call to Action. In December 2018 , Parliament passed Bill C-76, the Elections Modernization Act, which sets out concrete requirements for online activities to protect Canada's electoral process.

