Minister Duguid announces federal investments to secure affordable transportation in the North, and strengthen trade opportunities for Canada

Northern Manitoba is moving forward to become a global hub for trade in critical minerals. The Government of Canada is providing $45,384,634 to maintain rail connectivity and advance Indigenous economic reconciliation in Manitoba.

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prairies produce what the world needs — energy, food, critical minerals, manufactured products, and advanced technologies. As the global clean energy transition accelerates, the demand for raw materials essential for energy storage and a net-zero economy is rising, and Indigenous Peoples across Manitoba will play key roles in this opportunity.

Manitoba's location, in the centre of North America, provides a powerful competitive trade advantage. Good trade infrastructure, capable of moving heavy loads to new markets, is essential to building momentum. It is why the Government of Canada is a proud supporter of Manitoba's economic vision as a clean energy global trade hub.

Today, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan, on behalf of the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, announced an investment of over $43 million for Arctic Gateway Group (AGG), to continue reliable, affordable and safe rail service to 33,000 northern Manitobans. AGG is a partnership of 29 First Nations, and 12 isolated communities served by the AGG-owned Hudson Bay Railway.This investment completes the revitalization of the rail line. The result will increase economic and business development opportunities, facilitate the export of Prairie products to more global markets, drive job creation, strengthen workforce resilience, and empower Indigenous economic leadership.

Minister Duguid also announced more than $2.3 million for partnerships with Indigenous governments and University College of the North, which will accelerate the development of Manitoba's ability to produce critical minerals the world needs. These investments support training and skill development for Indigenous people in their home communities, leading to good jobs in a strategic industry.

These projects include:

Sagkeeng First Nation is receiving $218,500 to help key initiatives aimed at building workforce capacity and training for members to participate across the sector in support of the Tanco Mine and several early to advanced mineral exploration project partnerships.

Marcel Colomb First Nation is receiving $390,000 to deliver a workforce readiness training program to their community members to bolster the Alamos Gold mining development.

Norway House Cree Nation is receiving $353,395 to extend delivery training programs that assist ongoing employment opportunities in the sector for their community members in aid of Minago Mine project— the first First Nations owned mine in Manitoba.

University College of the North is receiving $1,154,129 to expand Indigenous Training at University College of the North.

A full list of projects can be found in the linked backgrounder.

Funding for these investments is provided through Transport Canada's Remote Passenger Rail Program (RPRP), PrairiesCan's Community Economic Development and Diversification program (CEDD) and Indigenous Services Canda through the Strategic Partnerships Initiative (SPI).

Quotes

"This is about keeping northern communities connected, strengthening Indigenous economic leadership, and positioning Manitoba as a key player in the global critical minerals market. Reliable, affordable rail service is essential for the North, and these investments will ensure it remains a lifeline for communities and businesses. At the same time, we're creating new opportunities in mining and mineral development—helping Indigenous communities build skills, secure good jobs, and drive economic growth. This is a long-term investment in Manitoba's future and in Canada's clean energy transition."

The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Our government's investments in Manitoba will help ensure long-term economic stability and growth, supporting communities, businesses and industries to thrive in a competitive and evolving landscape."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface —Saint Vital, Manitoba

"Churchill present huge opportunities when it comes to mining, agriculture and energy. Our government's investments are fueling northern Manitoba's economy, increasing international trade and unlocking new economic opportunities for all Manitobans. These new investments will build up Manitoba's economic strength and open our province to new trading opportunities."

Wab Kinew, Premier of Manitoba

"Arctic Gateway is ready to step up and serve Canadians. The Port of Churchill and Hudson Bay Railway are ready to make Canada's supply chains stronger and economy more resilient. We can add both capacity and optionality to help make sure the vast resources of Western Canada get to foreign markets, and we have a proven ability to ship critical minerals, agricultural products, and more internationally"

Chris Avery, CEO, Arctic Gateway Group

"This funding will enable UCN to provide relevant, practical training to northern and indigenous students. UCN serves communities from across Manitoba who have to travel for training and this project ensures housing is not a barrier to getting good training leading to great jobs."

Doug Lauvstad, President and Vice Chancellor, University College of the North

"For Sagkeeng, our members are our most valuable resource. With financial support from the Manitoba Indigenous Critical Minerals Partnership Initiative, we are investing in our human resources by opening the door to opportunities for careers in the mining industry. We are excited to be positioned to increase the number of Sagkeeng members participating in the Manitoba mining sector. We appreciate the support being provided by Canada through the Manitoba Indigenous Critical Minerals Partnership Initiative."

Chief EJ Fontaine, Sagkeeng First Nation

"The signing of the Impact Benefit Agreement with Alamos Gold Inc. marks a significant milestone for Marcel Colomb First Nation, ensuring that our community benefits from the development taking place in our traditional territory. With the generous support of Prairies Economic Development Canada, we are seizing this opportunity to train and develop a skilled workforce that will meet the needs of the mining industry today and for future generations. This partnership is about more than economic growth; it's about creating lasting, positive change for our members and ensuring the socioeconomic benefits of these projects remain in our community for the life of the mines and beyond."

Okimaw Delhia Hart-Francois, Marcel Colomb First Nation

"With the support of Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), Kiciwapa Cree Nation (KCN) is building the foundation of a pro-development Nation, making history by transforming how mineral exploration and engagement are approached in Manitoba. Together, we are setting a groundbreaking standard for sustainable growth, collaboration and prosperity for future generations."

Headman Floyd North, Kiciwapa Cree Nation Association Inc.

"The Minago project, 100 percent owned by Norway House Cree Nation, will provide jobs and economic opportunity for hundreds of Manitobans and our First Nation people for generations to come, breaking the cycle of poverty that we have endured. Developing our resources while protecting our lands, air and water will create a brighter future, realistic opportunities and employment. I believe that a new brighter future starts today. I would like to thank the Minister and the PrairiesCan staff for their assistance in funding the training of Norway House members to assist us charting a new path for Indigenous people in Canada."

Chief Larson Anderson, Norway House Cree Nation

Quick facts

Over the past six years, Canada has invested $277 million in support of the restoration, operation and maintenance of the Hudson Bay Railway and AGG assets. Today's investment, to be delivered under Transport Canada's Remote Passenger Rail Program, builds on these commitments, highlighting the importance of this critical rail service as a lifeline for 33,000 northern Manitobans with limited to no road access.

has invested in support of the restoration, operation and maintenance of the Hudson Bay Railway and AGG assets. Today's investment, to be delivered under Transport Canada's Remote Passenger Rail Program, builds on these commitments, highlighting the importance of this critical rail service as a lifeline for 33,000 northern Manitobans with limited to no road access. The Strategic Partnership Initiative (SPI) provides funding to the Manitoba Indigenous Critical Minerals Partnerships Initiative – created to further support Indigenous communities to engage with, respond to, and benefit from, mineral development and exploration opportunities based on their community plans and priorities. This initiative maximizes benefits in local communities.

The Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy is a principles-based approach to a prosperous, sustainable Prairie economy based on local and regional collaboration, including support for economic reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Backgrounder

The Remote Passenger Rail Program (RPRP) provides funding to ensure that safe, reliable, viable and sustainable passenger rail services are provided to certain areas of the country where these services are the only means of surface transportation for remote communities.

Arctic Gateway Group - $43 million over two years to support the annual repairs, maintenance, and operations of the Hudson Bay Railway (HBR). This investment will ensure lasting access to affordable travel, medical services and essential goods from The Pas to Churchill . This is a region with few all-weather roads, where some communities have no road access at all, and the ice-road network is susceptible to climate change. The HBR links Canada's only deep-water Arctic port that is connected to North America's surface transportation network, which will play an increasingly significant role in shipping Canadian goods and commodities to destinations around the world. The HBR can carry critical minerals north and south to international markets to be processed around the world. This past August, the Arctic Gateway Group shipped critical minerals bound for Europe . The Railway and Port of Churchill provide a critical connection with Nunavut's Kivalliq region, which is essential for resupply. While serving the needs of communities at every stop along the line, the HBR also creates economic opportunities and enables prosperity far beyond its tracks. The funding announced today will contribute to local business growth, including job creation and security. Opportunities will expand trade, mining, forestry and tourism. Like Churchill , an internationally recognized tourist destination, many of the First Nations along the rail line have year-round natural attractions and cultural industries that are in high demand.

to support the annual repairs, maintenance, and operations of the Hudson Bay Railway (HBR).

Strategic Partnership Initiative (SPI) - $877,110, funded by Indigenous Services Canada, administered by Prairies Economic Development Canada

The Strategic Partnerships Initiative (SPI) is a unique federal program administered by Indigenous Services Canada and shared by a growing network of over twenty federal partners. Its innovative whole-of-government approach helps advance Indigenous inclusion in large, complex economic development opportunities that span a range of industry sectors across Canada. SPI provides a way to fill funding gaps that create barriers to Indigenous involvement in economic opportunities. It also promotes partnerships between federal and non-federal groups to leverage additional funding and support for opportunities that are not otherwise eligible for federal funding.

The Manitoba Indigenous Critical Minerals Partnerships Initiative, administered by Prairies Economic Development Canada, was created under the SPI to support Indigenous communities to engage with, respond to, and benefit from mineral development and exploration opportunities based on their community plans and priorities. This initiative was designed in partnership with, and to support Indigenous Peoples and communities according to their self-determined priorities in the sector.

Manitoba is positioned to be a key player in the production of critical minerals, with 30 of the 34 minerals on Canada's 2024 Critical Minerals List located in Manitoba. Of these 30 occurrences, 20 are actively being explored or produced in Manitoba, including all six minerals that Canada recognizes as having the greatest opportunity to fuel domestic supply and manufacturing.

Marcel Colomb First Nation – $390,000 to support Marcel Colomb First Nation to deliver a Workforce Readiness Program in Manitoba .

to support to deliver a Workforce Readiness Program in . Kiciwapa Cree Nation Association Inc. – $250,610 to support Kiciwapa Cree Nation Association Inc.'s engagement and exploration growth plan.

to support Kiciwapa Cree Nation Association Inc.'s engagement and exploration growth plan. Sagkeeng First Nation – $218,500 to strengthen mineral sector workforce development in Sagkeeng First Nation.

to strengthen mineral sector workforce development in Sagkeeng First Nation. Birdtail Sioux Dakota Nation – $18,000 to support the completion of an Impact Benefit Agreement and a framework for economic development and employment opportunities.

Community Economic Development and Diversification (CEDD) - $1,507,523, funded by Prairies Economic Development Canada

The Community Economic Development and Diversification Program (CEDD) assists economic development initiatives that help communities across the Prairies grow and diversify. Through this program, PrairiesCan enables communities to leverage their capacity and strengths.

University College of the North - $1,154,129 to expand train-to-hire programing for Indigenous students at the Northern Manitoba Mining Academy.

- to expand train-to-hire programing for Indigenous students at the Northern Manitoba Mining Academy. Norway House Cree Nation – $353,395 to support Norway House Cree Nation to deliver a training program in Manitoba .

Support through CEDD & SPI invests in Manitobans and Manitoba products, which are then exported through the Arctic trade corridor. This summer, a shipment of critical minerals was sent to Europe.

