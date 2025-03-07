PrairiesCan funding of more than $8.3 million will support the sustainability and vibrancy of performing arts organizations in Edmonton and Calgary

EDMONTON, AB, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Performing arts organizations across the Prairies collectively possess the economic and cultural power to enrich communities, draw visitors and tourists, generate jobs, and drive economic activity. The Government of Canada is investing in the continued sustainability and vibrancy of the performing arts in Prairie communities.

Minister Duguid announces federal investments to grow the performing arts sector in Alberta (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a federal investment of over $8.3 million to enable 13 performing arts organizations in Alberta to grow, diversify their revenues, and engage audiences in new and exciting ways.

From the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton to the Calgary Philharmonic Society, today's investments will enable some of Alberta's leading performing arts organizations to implement new audience development and engagement strategies, enhance their reach and visitor experience, and increase awareness of their brand.

In total, today's investments are expected to support over 75 jobs and will strengthen the long-term economic resiliency of arts organizations by helping them to innovate and enhance their offerings.

This announcement reflects the principles of the Government of Canada's Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, a long-term commitment to work collaboratively with partners across the Prairies on their priorities to seize new possibilities for good-paying jobs in a globally competitive economy.

Quotes

"The performing arts are at the heart of Alberta's cultural landscape. More than just a source of entertainment, they bring people together, spark creativity, and drive economic growth while creating good jobs along the way. Our government is proud to invest in Alberta's performing arts organizations, helping them grow, innovate, and inspire audiences."

–The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Performing arts organizations across the country drive the local economy. I'm happy to see this kind of funding reaching our region, ensuring arts organizations here receive the same support as those across the country. This announcement recognizes the economic impact of arts organizations in our communities—and that's good business for everyone."

–The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

Quick facts

The Prairie Performing Arts Initiative (PPAI) is part of Canada's Budget 2024 commitment to create vibrant and inclusive communities. PPAI provides $20 million in one-time support over three years (2024/25 to 2026/27).

Budget 2024 commitment to create vibrant and inclusive communities. PPAI provides in one-time support over three years (2024/25 to 2026/27). This initiative provides non-repayable contributions directly to eligible professional performing arts organizations to support projects that contribute to the financial sustainability and growth of the performing arts sector across the Prairies.

Budget 2024 also provided $31 million over two years to the Canadian Arts Presentation Fund delivered by Canadian Heritage to support organizations that present arts.

Backgrounder

PrairiesCan is investing $8,356,420 in non-repayable funding for 13 projects in Alberta through the Prairie Performing Arts Initiative (PPAI).

Through PPAI, PrairiesCan investments support local performing arts organizations as they re-engage and attract audiences and diversify their revenue. Funding will support the long-term economic resiliency of arts organizations by helping them innovate their current practices and enhance their offerings.

Edmonton

Ballet Edmonton Society ($587,831)

Create a digital portfolio to enhance visual storytelling and attract new audiences.

Create a digital portfolio to enhance visual storytelling and attract new audiences. The Citadel Theatre ($750,000)

Implement a multifaceted business strategy to grow audience base, diversify revenue streams, and enhance theatre experiences.

Implement a multifaceted business strategy to grow audience base, diversify revenue streams, and enhance theatre experiences. Edmonton Opera Association ($682,550)

Improve sustainability and audience growth using innovative digital tools and branding strategies.

Improve sustainability and audience growth using innovative digital tools and branding strategies. Edmonton Symphony Society ($750,000)

Diversify revenue streams, engage new audiences, and enhance business operations through digital content, research, and development.

Diversify revenue streams, engage new audiences, and enhance business operations through digital content, research, and development. Theatre Network Society ($170,000)

Build a comprehensive rental space and program to diversify revenue.

Calgary

Alberta Ballet Company ($750,000)

Implement a marketing strategy to increase visibility and audience engagement within Alberta's vibrant ballet scene.

Implement a marketing strategy to increase visibility and audience engagement within vibrant ballet scene. The Alberta Theatre Projects Society ($750,000)

Create and implement fundraising and marketing strategies to re-engage patrons and attract new audiences.

Create and implement fundraising and marketing strategies to re-engage patrons and attract new audiences. Calgary Opera Association ($750,000)

Implement marketing and audience development strategies to increase revenue and diversify audiences.

Implement marketing and audience development strategies to increase revenue and diversify audiences. Calgary Philharmonic Society ($750,000)

Implement a new audience development strategy to increase revenue and audience growth to enhance the orchestra's reach.

Implement a new audience development strategy to increase revenue and audience growth to enhance the orchestra's reach. Decidedly Jazz Society ($484,853)

Develop and implement a digital marketing strategy to attract new audiences and improve operations.

Develop and implement a digital marketing strategy to attract new audiences and improve operations. One Yellow Rabbit Theatre Association ($539,000)

Develop a fund development and marketing plan to increase revenue and audience base.

Develop a fund development and marketing plan to increase revenue and audience base. Theatre Calgary ($750,000)

Enhance business development practices, execute marketing campaigns, and implement engagement tools to grow audience base.

Enhance business development practices, execute marketing campaigns, and implement engagement tools to grow audience base. Vertigo Theatre Society ($642,186)

Establish a fund development department in support of its revenue diversification efforts.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Erik Nosaluk, Director of Communications, Office of Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, 613-790-0373, [email protected]; Rohit Sandhu, Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]