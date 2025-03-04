More than $1.8 million through PrairiesCan will enhance the capacity of Alberta ag businesses to enter new markets and help advance innovative technologies

EDMONTON, AB, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Across Alberta, innovators are seeking new ways to create agriculture products that better meet the needs of today's changing economy. From researching and implementing new technologies to scaling-up and bringing crucial products to market, industry professionals are taking strides to make key enhancements to add value across Alberta's agriculture and agri-food ecosystem.

Through coordination among federal departments and in partnership with all levels of government and industry, the Government of Canada is enabling Alberta's small- and medium-sized agriculture businesses to capitalize on opportunities that build on Alberta's recognized strengths in creating products and services that the world needs.

Today, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a federal investment of over $1.8 million for four not-for-profit organizations to support Alberta's value-added agriculture industry.

Projects receiving support include:

New Harvest Canada , based in Edmonton , is receiving $1 million to advance a more resilient food production system through cellular agriculture practices, which are emerging technologies that allow for producing food from cells. This investment will strengthen the ability of Alberta's agriculture industry to capitalize on growing global demand for complementary food sources, bolster value-added biomanufacturing on the Prairies, and connect Canadian crop producers with cellular agriculture supply chains.

, based in , is receiving to advance a more resilient food production system through cellular agriculture practices, which are emerging technologies that allow for producing food from cells. This investment will strengthen the ability of agriculture industry to capitalize on growing global demand for complementary food sources, bolster value-added biomanufacturing on the Prairies, and connect Canadian crop producers with cellular agriculture supply chains. Mackenzie Applied Research Association , based in Fort Vermilion , is receiving $262,024 to expand research and learning opportunities aimed at enhancing farming practices. Funding will enable the Association to seek innovative ways to de-risk the adoption of climate resilient farming practices while also delivering workshops and events for producers to learn about technologies in areas such as regenerative and precision agriculture.

, based in , is receiving to expand research and learning opportunities aimed at enhancing farming practices. Funding will enable the Association to seek innovative ways to de-risk the adoption of climate resilient farming practices while also delivering workshops and events for producers to learn about technologies in areas such as regenerative and precision agriculture. Alberta Sugar Beet Growers , based in Taber , is receiving $223,647 to commercialize and scale-up sugar beet storage solutions and unlock new markets for Alberta -grown sugar beets. This funding builds on previous PrairiesCan funding of over $242,000 , bringing total funding to more than $466,000 .

, based in , is receiving to commercialize and scale-up sugar beet storage solutions and unlock new markets for -grown sugar beets. This funding builds on previous PrairiesCan funding of over , bringing total funding to more than . Economic Development Lethbridge is receiving $405,285 to build and implement an investment strategy for Canada's Western Gateway in southern Alberta , and to assist businesses to access new markets. This project will involve collaboration with municipalities along the Alberta section of the CANAMEX trade corridor, as well as key industry partners, to build a sustainable supply chain in the region.

In total, these investments are expected to maintain and support approximately 50 jobs while directly benefitting 350 small- and medium-sizes businesses in Alberta's agriculture and agri-food sector.

In line with the principles of the Government of Canada's Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, these investments are about collaborating on initiatives and building on local priorities and capitalizing on regional strengths to support economic development. The result is about making a sustainable and prosperous net-zero economy achievable by enhancing capacity and skills development in Prairie communities and providing support to grow businesses.

"Alberta's value-added agriculture and agri-food sector is a key economic engine, fueling growth and prosperity in communities large and small across the province. Our government is proud to help small- and medium-sized businesses build capacity, advance innovative technologies, and seize new opportunities in global markets."

–The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Investing in Alberta's agriculture and agri-food businesses is an investment in the livelihoods of Albertans. I am proud our government is making key investments to enhance agricultural technologies, research and production that will lay the groundwork for a sustainable and prosperous value-added agriculture sector for years to come."

–George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

Federal funding of $1,890,956 for four Alberta organizations is being provided through PrairiesCan's Regional Innovation Ecosystem program, as well as the Community Economic Development and Diversification program.

for four organizations is being provided through PrairiesCan's Regional Innovation Ecosystem program, as well as the Community Economic Development and Diversification program. The Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy is about listening to our Prairie partners and enabling collaboration and cooperation to achieve the common goal of building a strong and prosperous Prairie economy.

The Framework's foundational principles include being regionally and locally focused, supporting economic reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, respecting jurisdictional roles, engaging more openly, and improving federal coordination.

