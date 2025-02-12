More than $6.7 million through PrairiesCan will bolster the capacity of local firms to scale-up and bring innovative solutions to market

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Edmonton region is a thriving source of economic diversification in Alberta and home to some of Canada's most innovative, high-growth companies responsible for strengthening our national economy. The Government of Canada is supporting leading-edge small- and medium-sized businesses in Edmonton to continue growing and creating quality jobs that Canadians can count on.

Today, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a federal investment of over $6.7 million for Edmonton companies to grow by helping them become more productive and competitive, and access new markets for their products and services. Each of these companies is a leader in developing innovative applications in sectors ranging from sustainable building technologies and digital health solutions to advanced manufacturing and renewable energy.

Local companies receiving support include:

Levven Electronics is receiving up to $1,257,000 to enhance manufacturing capacity, build out a national marketing and sales team, and expand the product line for its patented in-home building technology which makes homes more affordable and sustainable by reducing costs and materials.

is receiving up to to enhance manufacturing capacity, build out a national marketing and sales team, and expand the product line for its patented in-home building technology which makes homes more affordable and sustainable by reducing costs and materials. CARE Group is receiving up to $1,500,000 to scale its digital mental health platform to over 50 rural and Indigenous communities across Canada with a goal of enhancing access to high-quality mental health care for underserved populations.

is receiving up to to scale its digital mental health platform to over 50 rural and Indigenous communities across with a goal of enhancing access to high-quality mental health care for underserved populations. Demir Engineering Ltd. is receiving up to $2,500,000 to expand in-house production of innovative bi-metallic and metal matrix industrial products, scale up its advanced manufacturing business, increase its workforce, and expand into new domestic and international markets.

is receiving up to to expand in-house production of innovative bi-metallic and metal matrix industrial products, scale up its advanced manufacturing business, increase its workforce, and expand into new domestic and international markets. Grengine is receiving up to $1,500,000 to scale production of its cutting-edge battery energy storage technology while expanding manufacturing, reducing costs, and accelerating deployment of its plug-and-play battery packs for critical infrastructure and remote operations.

Today's investments are expected to help contribute to approximately 100 jobs and enhance the ability of local companies to access the talent, technology and resources they need to bring Alberta-made innovations to new domestic and global markets.

In line with the priorities of the Government of Canada's Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, these investments are about collaborating more closely on local priorities and building on local strengths to seize opportunities for a prosperous and sustainable Prairie economy.

Quotes

"Today's investments will help power some of Edmonton's most innovative, high-growth companies to realize their full potential, scale up, expand into new markets, and create more high-quality jobs for Canadians. Our government is proud to support Alberta's technology sector by providing the capital and resources needed to enhance competitiveness and bring Alberta-made solutions to the world."

–The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Edmonton is a global leader in innovation, pioneering new products and services in sustainable building technologies, digital health solutions, advanced manufacturing, alternative energies, and much more. Our government's investments are helping to further advance the Edmonton region's reputation for bringing new ideas to market across a wide range of sectors and industries."

–The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"This investment from PrairiesCan is a game-changer for Levven. It enables us to scale our manufacturing, expand our sales and marketing reach, and accelerate the adoption of our sustainable building technology. By reducing material waste and labour costs, we're making homes more affordable and energy-efficient—something that benefits builders, homeowners, and the environment. We're excited to grow our impact and bring Levven's innovation to more communities across Canada and beyond."

–James Keirstead, President, Levven Electronics Ltd.

"Access to mental health support should not be a privilege, but a right for every Canadian—regardless of where they live. This investment from PrairiesCan enables CARE Group to expand our digital mental health programming to more underserved populations across Canada, bridging critical gaps in care with innovative, scalable solutions. We are honoured to be part of this initiative and committed to empowering communities with the tools they need to improve mental wellness and overall health outcomes."

–Ray Yue, Co-Founder & CEO, CARE Group

"Grengine's technology is redefining energy security. As the only battery pack manufacturer in the world with PCB-level integrated cybersecurity, we are setting a new global benchmark for safe, scalable, and sustainable power. This investment from PrairiesCan enables us to expand manufacturing, lower costs, and accelerate the deployment of our plug-and-play energy storage technology—delivering secure, emission-free power to industries, remote operations, and critical infrastructure."

–Connie Stacey, CEO, Grengine

Quick facts

Today's announcement of over $6.7 million is through PrairiesCan's Business Scale-up and Productivity program.

Associated links

