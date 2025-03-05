The Government of Canada is providing more than $1.5M to support the economic growth of Manitoba's Francophone and bilingual communities

WINNIPEG, MB, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The French language and Francophone and bilingual communities are vital parts of what makes Manitoba special. March is Francophonie Month, a time to explore and celebrate the rich diversity, culture and history of Francophones. Manitoba is home to 16 vibrant bilingual municipalities. These communities are an integral part of the province's identity, economic growth and cultural vitality.

Minister Duguid announces federal investments in support of Manitoba’s Francophone and Bilingual Communities (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a federal investment of $1,557,150 for three projects to support the economic growth of Manitoba's Francophone and Bilingual Communities. These projects will help strengthen the Francophone labour market in bilingual municipalities and provide support for Francophone tourism entrepreneurs in the province. Over 200 jobs will be created or maintained, and more than 100 small- and medium-sized businesses across Manitoba will benefit.

Of note, $1.2 million in funding will support the work of the Association des municipalités bilingues du Manitoba Inc. (AMBM) to determine labour force needs, strengthen the cultural capacities of employers, and connect them with newcomers, Indigenous people and youth.

These investments are administered by PrairiesCan and provided through the Community Economic Development and Diversification (CEDD) and Tourism Growth Program (TGP).

Projects receiving support:

AMBM is receiving $1,200,000 to strengthen the labour market in rural bilingual municipalities in Manitoba .

is receiving to strengthen the labour market in rural bilingual municipalities in . Le Conseil de développement économique des municipalités bilingues du Manitoba (CDEM) is receiving $200,000 to support Francophone tourism entrepreneurs in Manitoba .

is receiving to support Francophone tourism entrepreneurs in . Entreprises Riel Inc. is receiving $157,150 to support outdoor cultural and recreational Francophone summer tourism experiences.

Quotes

"Manitoba's Francophone and bilingual communities are vital to our province's identity, history, and economic strength. Through these investments, we support local businesses, grow job opportunities, and ensure that our Francophone culture continues to thrive. As a proud Manitoban, I encourage everyone to participate in Francophonie Month and celebrate the rich contributions of our Francophone communities to our province and our country."

–The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan

"The Prairies offer unique attractions and experiences that put a spotlight on the region's diverse culture and landscapes. Across the country, our government is supporting local tourism businesses and organizations through the Tourism Growth Program. In continuing to invest in the tourism industry, we're helping bring more domestic and international visitors to our country's vibrant communities large and small."

–The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Attracting and retaining a qualified Francophone and bilingual workforce are pivotal for the economic and social prosperity of our province's bilingual rural communities. With the support of Prairies Economic Development Canada, the project Strengthening the Labour Market in Manitoba's Bilingual Rural Municipalities strategically aligns our efforts to better meet employer needs while showcasing the unique economic advantage of the Francophonie. By facilitating the matching of talents with employers, we directly enhance the vibrancy of the local and regional economy, laying a solid foundation for a prosperous future for our communities."

–Justin Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, Association des municipalités bilingues du Manitoba

Quick facts

In the 2021 census, Canada had a population of nearly 37 million people. French is the first official language spoken for 22.0% of the population.

had a population of nearly 37 million people. French is the first official language spoken for 22.0% of the population. Manitoba is home to 16 vibrant bilingual municipalities, including Saint Boniface : the second largest French-speaking community outside of Quebec in the heart of Winnipeg .

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on X and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Erik Nosaluk, Director of Communications, Office of Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, 613-790-0373, [email protected]; Chris Minaker, Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]