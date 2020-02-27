Minister Duclos tables 2020-21 Main Estimates

The government is pursuing a responsible, and transparent, spending plan that seeks to ensure that every Canadian has the opportunity to succeed.

OTTAWA, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos tabled the 2020–21 Main Estimates in the House of Commons on behalf of 122 government departments and agencies.

The Main Estimates continue the government's plan to support the middle class, fight climate change, build much needed community infrastructure, and grow the economy. Major spending plans also focus on providing vital services to Indigenous peoples, support for international development, peace and security, and advancing Canada's defence policy in a responsible manner.

Investments will continue to help secure a better quality of life for First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities. This includes $5.4 billion for Indigenous health and social services and a further $2.4 billion to support the ongoing realization of self-determination.

The government also plans to push forward Canada's international support, with further investments of $4.8 billion to global development, peace and security planning and $52.5 million to helping Canadians when facing difficulties abroad.

In addition, to protect Canada and Canadians, $9.7 billion is planned to support combat-ready forces.

Details on how departments and agencies plan to use these financial allocations, as well as their targets and expected results, will soon be available in their annual Departmental Plans.

"Our government's plan is focused on investing in Canada and in Canadians who want healthier communities, safety and global security. We are committed to managing public funds openly and transparently, and clearly linked to delivering results."

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board

The House of Commons Standing Orders require the Main Estimates to be tabled on or before March 1 .

. 122 federal departments and agencies are represented in these Main Estimates.

The Main Estimates present information on $125.1 billion in budgetary voted expenditures and $179.5 billion in statutory spending, already authorized through existing legislation, for a total of $304.6 billion in planned budgetary spending to deliver programs and services to Canadians.

in budgetary voted expenditures and in statutory spending, already authorized through existing legislation, for a total of in planned budgetary spending to deliver programs and services to Canadians. Spending amounts in these Main Estimates represent "up to" amounts by each federal organization requesting authority to spend in 2020–21.

Departmental Plans will provide details on resource requirements found in these Main Estimates based on each federal organization's mandate, priorities and operations.

