Minister Duclos tables 2020-21 Departmental Plans

OTTAWA, March 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to working in a manner that is open, transparent and accountable to Canadians and Parliament.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board, tabled in the House of Commons the annual Departmental Plans on behalf of 88 government departments and agencies.

The 2020–21 Departmental Plans form the baseline against which organizations will track their performance throughout the year. Their progress will be reported at the end of the fiscal year in the Departmental Results Report.

By monitoring its efforts, the Government of Canada can demonstrate exactly how it is delivering results for Canadians and making a difference in their lives.

Continued development of simple and effective reporting processes, such as GC InfoBase, will better allow Parliament and Canadians to monitor the government's plans and progress on results.

"Our government strongly believes in openness, transparency and accountability. The government's Departmental Plans outline our priorities and what we want to accomplish so that parliamentarians and Canadians can easily track and see how we are achieving results."

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board

Departmental Plans provide details on an organization's mandate, commitments and priorities. This information is organized by responsibility and expected departmental results.

Departmental Plans form the baseline against which organizations will track and report on their year-end performance through Departmental Results Reports, which replace the former Departmental Performance Reports.

Departmental Plan program information is also available through GC InfoBase, an online tool with performance results and indicators that were previously scattered across close to 100 annual reports.

