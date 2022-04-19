Minister Daniel Vandal announces how Budget 2022 will make life more affordable for families

Child care is not just a social policy—it is an economic policy. Affordable, high-quality child care will grow our economy, allow more women to enter the workforce, and help give every Canadian child the best start in life.

Budget 2022 provides $625 million for an Early Learning and Child Care Infrastructure Fund. This funding will enable provinces and territories to make additional child care investments, including the building of new facilities.

In Budget 2021, the federal government made an historic investment of $30 billion over five years to build a Canada-wide early learning and child care system. In less than a year, it reached agreements with all 13 provinces and territories. By the end of 2022, child care fees will be reduced by an average of 50 per cent, and by 2025-26, child care fees will average $10-a-day for all regulated child care spaces, from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

The Government of Canada is providing Manitoba with more than $1.2 billion in federal funding over five years. This will support an average fee of $10 a day for regulated child care spaces in the province by March 2023 and a 50% reduction in fees by the end of this year, significantly reducing the cost of child care for families across the province.

In addition, the Government of Canada is providing nearly $98 million in funding over four years to strengthen Manitoba's regulated child care services and offer support for the recruitment and retention of the child care workforce. As part of that investment, $19.2 million was provided to Manitoba for a one-time early childhood workforce investment.

"Budget 2022 is a responsible and ambitious plan to grow our economy, create good jobs, and build an affordable future where nobody is left behind. For Manitobans, this means more affordable child care spaces, including right here in Saint Boniface-Saint Vital for Francophone residents and all parents. It also means more homes and good-paying jobs; cleaner air and cleaner water for our children; and a stronger and more resilient economy for years to come."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

By the end of March 2026 , Manitoba expects to create 23,000 new full‑time regulated early learning and child care spaces for children age six and under.

, expects to create 23,000 new full‑time regulated early learning and child care spaces for children age six and under. As part of Budget 2021, the Government of Canada made a transformative investment of over $27 billion over five years to build a Canada -wide early learning and child care system with provinces and territories. Combined with other investments, including in Indigenous early learning and child care, up to $30 billion over five years will be provided in support of early learning and child care.

made a transformative investment of over over five years to build a -wide early learning and child care system with provinces and territories. Combined with other investments, including in Indigenous early learning and child care, up to over five years will be provided in support of early learning and child care. Through previous investments in early learning and child care, the Government of Canada helped to create over 40,000 more affordable child care spaces across the country prior to the pandemic, including over 700 in Manitoba .

helped to create over 40,000 more affordable child care spaces across the country prior to the pandemic, including over 700 in . Measures in Budget 2022 to make life more affordable include:

Helping Canadians buy their first home, including by introducing the Tax-Free First Home Savings Account and doubling the First-Time Home Buyers' Tax Credit;



Launching a new Housing Accelerator Fund that will target the creation of 100,000 net new housing units in the next five years;



Developing a Home Buyers' Bill of Rights and bringing forward a national plan to end blind bidding;



Banning foreign buyers from owning non-recreational residential property for two years; and



A Multigenerational Home Renovation Tax Credit that will provide up to $7,500 in support for constructing a secondary suite or apartment.

$5.3 billion over five years to provide dental care for Canadians with family incomes of less than $90,000 annually, starting with under 12 years-olds in 2022, expanding to under 18 years-olds, seniors, and persons living with a disability in 2023, and with full implementation by 2025. The program would be restricted to families with an income of less than $90,000 annually, with no co-pays for those under $70,000 annually in income;

Increasing Climate Action Incentive payments, putting more money in the pockets of eight out of every ten people in the provinces where the federal system applies, and means a family of four in Manitoba will receive $1,101 for 2022-2023 in Manitoba .

