Minister Cullen selects Ducks Unlimited Canada's Sarah Nathan for distinguished award

Passionate wetland advocate Sarah Nathan of Ducks Unlimited Canada is recognized for years of dedication to environmental conservation by the Province of British Columbia with an international award.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is proud to announce that Sarah Nathan, Manager of Provincial Operations for British Columbia, has been included among a list of British Columbians being recognized by the B.C. Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship for exceptional contributions to environmental conservation in the province by being honoured with the prestigious King Charles the III's Coronation Medal.

Sarah Nathan stands on a parcel of land in the Nanaimo Estuary which she helped restore from gravel to estuary habitat in 2018 on behalf of Ducks Unlimited Canada in partnership with the Nature Trust of B.C. and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. Taken in 2023. (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

This distinction, bestowed by the Honourable Nathan Cullen, B.C. Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, recognizes Sarah's dedication to environmental protection and wildlife conservation in British Columbia.

A Legacy of Environmental Stewardship

Since joining DUC in 2016, Sarah has implemented conservation projects across British Columbia and currently leads a team of talented and dedicated professionals who implement a wide variety of innovative projects that protect and restore critical wetland habitats.

Sarah works tirelessly in the background to enable innovative and impactful conservation efforts in British Columbia including a first-in-Canada pilot project, led by her colleague Eric Balke, which sees reclaimed sediment transferred from the Fraser River to fortify the receding Sturgeon Banks in Metro Vancouver.

She is proud to be included among a passionate group of advocates for beaver-facilitated wetland restoration in the Pacific Northwest and of the work she and her DUC colleagues are doing to improve landscape-level conservation outcomes as well as the efficiency of conservation investments. Sarah also contributes to conservation as a volunteer director on the boards of the Invasive Species Council of B.C. and Wildlife Habitat Canada.

The power of partnership in conservation

"I'm so honoured to be recognized for my work. However, I'm just one of many working to address watershed security and the loss of wetlands and other wildlife habitats in B.C. and Canada," Sarah says. "I enjoy the incredible privilege of working with my wonderful colleagues at DUC and at many other conservation agencies and communities across British Columbia. Folks like Neil Fletcher from the B.C. Wildlife Federation, for example, who is making amazing progress in advancing beaver-facilitated wetland restoration in B.C., inspire me all the time. Wetlands are exceptional habitats that support so many species while also making our landscape resilient to drought, fire and flood. I'm grateful to take part in the meaningful work of conserving and restoring these critically important ecosystems."

Conservation for a brighter future

In a virtual award ceremony held this week, Nathan Cullen, B.C. Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship celebrated Sarah: "Sarah was chosen as a King Charles the III Coronation Medal recipient for her outstanding work not just with Ducks Unlimited Canada, but for everything she does for conservation in British Columbia. Sarah has selflessly held up incredible values including her ability to connect people and help people come together in agreement on important issues, even when they may not start the conversation on the same page, which is such a precious skill. We enjoy working with Sarah and are glad to recognize her in this way."

"Sarah's tireless efforts and leadership in conservation have made a profound impact on the landscape of British Columbia," said Michael Nadler, Chief Executive Officer of Ducks Unlimited Canada. "This recognition is a testament to the positive difference she has made in protecting our natural resources for future generations."

This recognition not only highlights Sarah's contributions but also underscores Ducks Unlimited Canada's ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and the protection of Canada's natural heritage.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada:

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with Indigenous Peoples, government, industry, non-profit organizations and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

SOURCE Ducks Unlimited Canada

For media inquiries, please contact DUC: Email: [email protected]