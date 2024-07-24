Minister Carmant in Abitibi to inaugurate new mental health services

MALARTIC, QC, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services was in Abitibi along with the Government of Canada, France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, and Pierre Dufour, Member of the National Assembly for Abitibi–Est, to officially open a new mental health resource for the people in the area.

Operated by the organization Besoin d'aide 24/7, the new crisis intervention and shelter centre is the first of its kind in the region and will provide support and assistance, 24-7, to all people in distress or experiencing a social crisis. The facility has nine bedrooms, four of which are designated for people in crisis, and will provide several services, including the following:

Support and assistance

Psychosocial interventions

Short-term post-shelter follow-up

Referrals according to individual needs

This initiative, costing a total of more than $3 million, was made possible thanks in part to a contribution of over $1.1 million from the Government of Quebec, an additional sum of $328,000 to be provided annually for mental health support services and $980,000 from the federal government, through the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

This new resource will improve access to mental health services and temporary housing, and provide better support for people needing rapid psychosocial intervention. By doing so, it will help individuals reintegrate into their community and prevent suicides, while reducing the number of hospitalizations in the region.

"I'm proud to officially open this new crisis centre, which is an important part of the interdepartmental mental health action plan to deploy community crisis centres. It's been a highly anticipated project in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, meeting a real need in the community given the sharp increase in demand for mental health services in recent years. The centre will improve access to 24-7 psychosocial intervention in the person's own community and to temporary housing to reduce hospitalizations. On-site services will be provided by a single team, in a single location, 24-7."

Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The construction model chosen for this project is more reminiscent of a house or hotel than a hospital treatment centre. It demonstrates our government's commitment to offering an adapted, modern space for people who need respite to recover better. This facility will provide homes for people who desperately need a new start in life, in a setting that helps them get back on their feet. I'm proud of our government's contribution, and I applaud the participation of our partners in this joint initiative."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"This crisis centre has been eagerly awaited in our region due to the high demand for mental health support services. We're already receiving a number of requests, showing that the community wants to continue finding solutions to better support those who need it. I'd like to thank all the partners and the various levels of government for joining forces to support this wonderful initiative, one that's particularly close to my heart."

Pierre Dufour, Member of the National Assembly for Abitibi-Est, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy (regional economic development stream)

"The inauguration of this centre for the residents of the Abitibi-Témiscamingue in need of mental health services is a big step. This new intervention centre will provide essential support to those going through difficult times, by providing them with a safe environment and services meeting their needs. Today, access to mental health care in the region is greatly improved, and hospitalizations are reduced. Congratulations!"

Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region, the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region

The crisis centre originated from the 2022–2026 interdepartmental mental health action plan (PAISM) – S'unir pour un mieux-être collectif (in French).

This initiative has been made possible thanks to a $10 million contribution over five years from the Government of Quebec to three regions that have identified gaps in crisis shelter services: Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, Estrie and Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

contribution over five years from the Government of to three regions that have identified gaps in crisis shelter services: Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, Estrie and Abitibi-Témiscamingue. The Abitibi-Témiscamingue region has seen a significant increase in the number of annual visits to the psychiatric emergency department in recent years.

Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue (CISSSAT) will act as a partner and collaborator with its primary community partners to ensure complementarity, service continuity, creativity and transparency, as well as mutual respect, an egalitarian relationship and recognition of each other's skills and responsibilities.

