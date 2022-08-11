CanNor is investing over $87,000 towards the renovation and expansion of the Yukon Motorcycle Park

WHITEHORSE, YT, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Tourism operators and organizations across the North and Arctic continue to work hard to innovate and grow. In the Yukon, operators are finding new ways to attract visitors and expanding their operations to deliver tourism services and experiences that continue to help make the Yukon such a great place to visit.

Today, while in Whitehorse, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, announced, on behalf of the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan and Minister for CanNor, that the Government of Canada is investing over $87,000 towards a one-year project by Yukon Motorcycle Park Inc. to renovate and expand the Yukon Motorcycle Park. This funding through CanNor's Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program, supports enhancements to a campground designed exclusively for the long-distance motorcycle rider. The motorcycle park will undergo an expansion and upgrade that will increase accommodation capacity and improve on-site infrastructure, including laundry facilities and the establishment of a do-it-yourself repair shop. CanNor's funding supports the project by helping with the purchase of supplies and materials needed for the site improvements.

As a result of this project, it is anticipated that five new jobs will be created during the construction phase, and two additional jobs will be maintained and expanded once the Yukon Motorcycle Park's renovations are completed.

CanNor supports Yukon's tourism sector

This investment demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting the tourism sector and ensuring that entrepreneurs and small businesses get the support they need to adapt, grow and thrive. This project supports Yukon Motorcycle Park Inc. as they strive to offer more services and innovate to be well-prepared to welcome visitors.

"The tourism sector is key to growing Yukon's economy and helping northern communities thrive. We are helping entrepreneurs and businesses adapt, make improvements, and welcome back visitors from Canada and abroad."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Tourism entrepreneurs have shown time and again how determined they are to adapt their ideas and innovate so that they can offer better services and experiences to attract visitors. This investment will help the Yukon Motorcycle Park expand and improve their offerings to become a more attractive destination for long distance travelers and keep providing economic benefits throughout the Yukon."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan and Minister for CanNor

"The Yukon offers unique adventures and travel experiences that draw tourists from near and far. With today's investment, we are supporting an innovative northern business that offers amenities and services for long-haul motorcycle adventurers who are travelling to the Yukon for unique visitor experiences. CanNor's commitment to supporting local tourism operators and improving infrastructure helps our tourism sector innovate and grow."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"These additions will improve the Yukon Motorcycle Park and make it a must-visit stop for motorcycle tourists. Every year, we see more people travelling through the territory on motorcycles and it is great that Yukon businesses are working to improve the resources available to visitors. I am glad that our government could support this project with $61,000 through the Economic Development Fund and I look forward to seeing these improvements to the Yukon Motorcycle Park that will welcome tourists for generations to come."

- Ranj Pillai, Yukon Minister of Economic Development and Minister of Tourism and Culture

"I purchased this business in April 2020. My dream was to build a facility catering to the long distance motorcycle rider traveling the Alaska Highway...our motto being "Three wheels or less!" Using private investment and bank financing, we were able to complete about 75% of the construction. I heard about the CanNor program and decided to apply. I am grateful I was approved as this funding has been instrumental in getting me to the finish line for construction of the Park. This project has helped create construction jobs and seasonal jobs, including for local youth. I would like to emphasize the crucial nature of this funding to the successful completion of this project and thank CanNor for its support."

- Bruce Martin, Owner, Yukon Motorcycle Park



CanNor is investing $87,623 towards a one-year project by Yukon Motorcycle Park Inc. to enhance their operations through the renovation and expansion of the Motorcycle Park located at KM 1454 on the Alaska Highway, which is approximately 20 kilometres from Whitehorse .

towards a one-year project by Yukon Motorcycle Park Inc. to enhance their operations through the renovation and expansion of the Motorcycle Park located at KM 1454 on the Highway, which is approximately 20 kilometres from . The Yukon Motorcycle Park is designed exclusively for long distance motorcycle riders so there are no cars, trucks or RVs permitted onsite.

Through this project, Yukon Motorcycle Park Inc. will increase the accommodation capacity at the park from ten to twenty-five wall tents, upgrade commercial laundry facilities and establish a DIY repair shop for the long-haul motorcycle riders.

The project also includes investments from the Government of Yukon and Yukon Motorcycle Park Inc.

and Yukon Motorcycle Park Inc. The funding delivered through CanNor is a non-repayable contribution from the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program, which makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

