More than $3.7 million announced to support tourism offerings and infrastructure in Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Vibrant communities and unique tourism experiences bring people together and attract visitors that support the local economy. Tourism operators and communities are eager to welcome visitors back to Saskatchewan. From wide-open prairie to forests, lakes and rivers, and cultural and historical sites, Saskatchewan has plenty to offer. That is why the Government of Canada is investing in tourism projects across Saskatchewan.

Today, while visiting Wanuskewin Heritage Park, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced more than $3.7 million in federal support for 19 Saskatchewan tourism projects. This funding will support art galleries, museums, festivals and unique outdoor experiences that will provide visitors from across Canada and abroad, as well as locals, with many opportunities to enjoy Saskatchewan's distinct landscape and rich culture.

Whether it's helping Wanuskewin draw tourists to enjoy 6,000 years of culture and history, Meewasin Valley Authority add to its offerings surrounding the South Saskatchewan River, or the Remai Modern Gallery broaden its guest experiences, the Government of Canada is supporting these and other sites to help bring the world to Saskatchewan.

Funding for these projects is provided through PrairiesCan under the Tourism Relief Fund and will help rural and urban communities in every corner of the province enhance their tourism and recreation opportunities.

Quotes

"Saskatchewan is rich in culture and natural beauty. Our government is proud to invest in projects that highlight Saskatchewan and the prairies as a world-class tourism destination. Today's investment will support local economies and communities in Saskatchewan and help tourism operators to welcome visitors back in full force."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Our government is investing in projects that support economic recovery by encouraging residents and visitors to explore Saskatchewan's natural beauty, history and diverse culture. By helping businesses and tourism operators innovate and add to their products and services, today's announcement will attract visitors from all horizons for a memorable Canadian tourism experience, while supporting local jobs and economies."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Through this funding, Wanuskewin is able to provide a world class guest experience, in an award winning facility. This allows us to positively impact our city, province and country by ensuring that Wanuskewin achieve its mandate of advancing the understanding and appreciation of the evolving cultures of the Northern Plains Indigenous peoples".

- Darlene Brander, CEO, Wanuskewin Heritage Park

"Meewasin has done significant work to develop a series of tourism offerings that highlight conservation activities and support the sustainable tourism environment in the Saskatoon region. This work is significantly supported by the funding received through the Tourism Relief Fund and we are grateful for this tremendous support."

- Andrea Lafond, CEO, Meewasin Valley Authority

"We are grateful for this crucial support from PrairiesCan. These funds will enable us to make key improvements to the visitor experience at the museum, including better accessibility both onsite and online and bolstering our popular Ask Me program, which provides guests with access to staff to answer questions, discuss art and deepen the visitor experience. American Sign Language training for staff is of particular interest as we get ready to host an exhibition by Christine Sun Kim, whose work speaks directly to issues such as the need for broader use of sign language, critique of the inaccessibility of the world for Deaf people, and the complexity of social interaction between people with different positionalities."

- Aileen Burns and Johan Lundh, Co-Executive Director & CEOs of Remai Modern

Quick facts

The Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) helps organizations in the tourism sector adapt operations to meet public health requirements, offer innovative products and services to visitors, and prepare to welcome travelers to Canada .

. With a budget of $500 million over two years, including $50 million specifically dedicated to Indigenous tourism initiatives and $15 million for national initiatives, this fund will position Canada to be a destination of choice for domestic and international travel.

Backgrounder

Tourism Relief Fund

Launched in July 2021, the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) helps organizations and businesses in the tourism sector adapt their operations to meet public health requirements and offer new or enhanced innovative products and services to help the sector attract more domestic and international visitors and prepare for future growth. Today, 19 Saskatchewan TRF projects receiving total funding of $3,755,465 through PrairiesCan were announced:

Wanuskewin Heritage Park ($495,000)

Enhance programming and provide a more dynamic tourist experience by improving story-telling in displays and tours through training and technology.

The Art Gallery of Saskatchewan Inc. ( $500,000 )

Develop new programs and improve guest experiences at the Remai Art Gallery.

Meewasin Valley Authority ( $230,900 )

Develop, pilot and deploy a series of experiential and sustainable tourism offerings centered around the Meewasin Valley.

Wheatland Express Inc. ( $500,000 )

Develop an interpretative centre that focuses on Canadian, Indigenous and regional railway history in Wakaw .

Tourism Swift Current Inc. ( $264,000 )

Develop tourist sites in Southwest Saskatchewan and promote the region as a tourism destination.

Westside Indigenous Experiences Inc. ( $260,000 )

Develop a regional tourism plan and marketing strategy to attract visitors to Northwest Saskatchewan for authentic Indigenous wilderness experiences.

Conseil Économique et Coopératif de la Saskatchewan ( $210,000 )

Develop Économusée circuit in Saskatchewan .

Mid-Sask Municipal Alliance Inc. ( $210,000 )

Enhance tourism offerings at Manitou Beach and surrounding area.

Ness Core Ventures Inc. ( $200,000 )

Improve infrastructure for development of new year-round tourism packages.

Shoal Lake Cree Nation ( $155,000 )

Develop the Shoal Lake Cree Nation tourism plan.

Miyawata Culture Association Inc. ( $153,000 )

Expand Indigenous festival at Poundmaker Cree Nation.

Grasslands Atmospheric Studio & Retreats Inc. ( $99,999 )

Develop and market a high-end retreat facility that hosts small group wellness and art workshops.

Blatz Properties Inc. ( $99,000 )

Develop and expand recreational accommodation in the Meadow Lake Provincial Park.

Village of Val Marie ( $95,116 )

Revitalize key visitor infrastructure in Val Marie .

Children's Discovery Museum on the Saskatchewan Inc. ( $93,450 )

Develop and implement a plan to restore and increase visitor numbers, and to market, the Wonderhub Children's Museum as a safe place for families post-COVID-19.

Regina Folk Festival Inc. ( $75,000 )

Create digital offerings to complement live music festivals.

The Canadian Culinary Federation ( $65,000 )

Support the 2022 Canadian Culinary Federation national conference in Saskatoon .

Back2Nature Wellness and Events Ltd. ( $30,000 )

Develop an all-inclusive overnight stand-up paddle board package in Clavet .

Safari River Outdoors Ltd. ( $20,000 )

Develop a venue for events to attract visitors to Meadow Lake in the off-season.

