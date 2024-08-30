More than $15.6 million through PrairiesCan will increase access to equipment and testing facilities, expert advice, networking, and investment attraction for Alberta innovators

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Alberta is home to leading innovators and businesses that contribute to vibrant communities, quality jobs and a resilient Prairie economy. Our Government is making targeted investments in not-for-profit organizations that support these businesses to innovate, grow and compete globally. In partnership with all orders of government and industry, the federal government is committed to enabling Alberta's small- and medium-sized businesses to capitalize on new opportunities and build on the region's strengths in creating products and services that the world needs.

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a federal investment of more than $15.6 million for 16 projects across Alberta that are providing innovators access to specialized equipment and knowledge to test, refine, and commercialize their advanced products and technologies. Projects are focused on a wide range of key economic sectors, including digital technology, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, and clean technology

Examples of projects receiving support include:

The Smart Sustainable Resilient Infrastructure Association is receiving more than $3 million to enable over 20 Alberta business to participate in its Green Building Technology Network. This is an industry-led approach that is accelerating the adoption of innovative low-carbon building solutions by facilitating real-world technology demonstrations, delivering business growth services for small businesses and sharing the latest expertise regarding cleaner building technologies, products and practices.

The Smart Sustainable Resilient Infrastructure Association is receiving more than $3 million to enable over 20 Alberta business to participate in its Green Building Technology Network. This is an industry-led approach that is accelerating the adoption of innovative low-carbon building solutions by facilitating real-world technology demonstrations, delivering business growth services for small businesses and sharing the latest expertise regarding cleaner building technologies, products and practices. ELIXR Simulations is receiving more than $1.3 million to deliver training and launch business development tools to accelerate the production and adoption of extended reality technologies, better positioning Alberta businesses to capitalize on rapid growth in the immersive technology sector.

The University of Alberta is receiving more than $1.3 million to establish the Canadian Cluster for Laser and Advanced Manufacturing—an applied research, networking, and information hub that will facilitate the expansion of Alberta laser cladding manufacturers into new industries and international markets.

Northwestern Polytechnic in Grande Prairie is receiving over $390,000 to develop and provide sugar and botanical testing services at the National Bee Diagnostic Centre in Beaverlodge to support the Canadian beekeeping industry and establish a Canadian honey authentication system to increase sales of Canadian-made honey in national and international markets.

Today's investments are expected to directly support more than 1,100 jobs and leverage approximately $11 million in additional funding from other orders of government and industry. This announcement supports the principles of the Government of Canada's Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, a long-term commitment to seize new possibilities to create good-paying jobs in a globally competitive economy by working together with partners across the Prairies.

Quotes

"This is all about ensuring Alberta businesses have what they need to innovate from start to finish in order to compete within Canada and around the world. Our government's support for these projects is building on Alberta's solid track record of commercializing innovative products, services, and technologies in key sectors of our economy while supporting quality jobs in communities across the province. This announcement builds on the work already done through our Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to create a more resilient and diversified economy for Albertans."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Alberta is known as a global leader in developing innovative and forward-thinking applications across a variety of sectors and industries. Our government is investing in these 16 projects to help Alberta entrepreneurs scale-up and bring their ideas to market. This investment means stronger businesses and more jobs here in Alberta."

–The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"We are pleased to see this significant investment from PrairiesCan and the Government of Canada in continuing to grow Alberta's innovation capacity. This support gives researchers and innovators in Alberta necessary resources to translate research advancements into workable real-world solutions."

–Darren Fast, Associate Vice-President (Innovation, Knowledge Mobilization and Partnerships), University of Alberta

"SSRIA is grateful for the continued support from PrairiesCan to build on the momentum we started in 2020 to grow innovation in the building industry and continue the transition to a zero-carbon built environment. This funding will directly support the scaling of Alberta companies while enabling the development of a green prairie economy."

–Pamela Goertzen, Executive Director, Smart Sustainable Resilient Infrastructure Association (SSRIA)

"Through its investment into ELIXR Simulations, PrairiesCan has empowered us to create opportunities to accelerate learning using virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies. This work will establish Alberta as a leader in immersive technologies production and adoption."

–Andrea Urbina, Executive Director, ELIXR Simulations

Quick facts

Federal funding of $15,648,943 announced today is allocated through the Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program, administered by PrairiesCan.

announced today is allocated through the Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program, administered by PrairiesCan. The RIE program creates, grows and nurtures inclusive regional ecosystems that support what businesses need to innovate from start to finish and an environment where companies can innovate, grow and compete.

PrairiesCan is the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian Prairies by delivering programs and services that help businesses, not-for-profits and communities grow stronger: its mandate is to support economic growth and diversification in the Prairie provinces and advance the interests of the region in national economic policy, programs and projects.

In 2023, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, a long-term commitment to work differently through stronger coordination among federal departments on investments for the Prairies and closer collaboration with partners on their priorities for a prosperous and sustainable Prairie economy that respects provincial jurisdictions and supports Indigenous economic reconciliation.

Backgrounder

PrairiesCan is investing $15,648,943 for 16 projects in Alberta through its Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program. Through this program, PrairiesCan is making targeted investments in not-for-profit organizations that support businesses in priority sectors to innovate, grow and compete globally. These investments are expected to support more than 1,100 jobs and enable Alberta organizations to seize new opportunities that result from developing innovative products, services, and technologies.

A100 ($269,927)

Increase awareness of and funding for existing technology companies in Alberta by enhancing the Start Alberta online platform, which connects tech companies and investors in the province and beyond.

Increase awareness of and funding for existing technology companies in by enhancing the Start Alberta online platform, which connects tech companies and investors in the province and beyond. ELIXR Simulations ($1,343,000)

Deliver training and launch business development tools to accelerate the production and adoption of extended reality technologies, better positioning Alberta businesses to capitalize on rapid growth in the immersive technology sector.

Deliver training and launch business development tools to accelerate the production and adoption of extended reality technologies, better positioning Alberta businesses to capitalize on rapid growth in the immersive technology sector. Innovate Cochrane , Town of Cochrane ($953,180)

Establish a new centre for innovation that will create opportunities for skilled employment and economic growth by delivering programming, events and advice to entrepreneurs and businesses in the Cochrane area.

Establish a new centre for innovation that will create opportunities for skilled employment and economic growth by delivering programming, events and advice to entrepreneurs and businesses in the area. InterGen ($1,365,200)

Provide a series of unique mentorship, educational and experiential programs connecting less experienced entrepreneurs with seasoned professionals to help digital technology businesses in Alberta expand into new markets, grow revenue and attract investors.

Provide a series of unique mentorship, educational and experiential programs connecting less experienced entrepreneurs with seasoned professionals to help digital technology businesses in expand into new markets, grow revenue and attract investors. HaloHealth ($260,000)

Establish HaloHealth operations in Alberta to provide advisory and business development services to the province's health technology organizations, spurring innovation and business investment.

Establish HaloHealth operations in to provide advisory and business development services to the province's health technology organizations, spurring innovation and business investment. Health Cities ($335,000)

Strengthen the health analytics and diagnostics ecosystem in Alberta by facilitating meetings, communications and events that enhance coordination and collaboration among stakeholders in the province's health sector.

Strengthen the health analytics and diagnostics ecosystem in by facilitating meetings, communications and events that enhance coordination and collaboration among stakeholders in the province's health sector. Health Cities ($292,000)

Execute the Alberta Age Smart Home Care Initiative to test and validate health technologies—including wearable devices, home monitoring systems, telemedicine services, and other automated and artificial intelligence solutions—in private residences so that innovators in Alberta's health sector have real-world data regarding device functionality.

Execute the Alberta Age Smart Home Care Initiative to test and validate health technologies—including wearable devices, home monitoring systems, telemedicine services, and other automated and artificial intelligence solutions—in private residences so that innovators in Alberta's health sector have real-world data regarding device functionality. Lethbridge Polytechnic ($582,391)

Increase capacity at the Spatial Technologies Applied Research and Training (START) centre, which provides virtual and augmented reality testing facilities and expertise, so that Alberta businesses are equipped to adopt new technologies that will maximize business efficiency.

Increase capacity at the Spatial Technologies Applied Research and Training (START) centre, which provides virtual and augmented reality testing facilities and expertise, so that Alberta businesses are equipped to adopt new technologies that will maximize business efficiency. Mount Royal University ($238,700)

Develop and deliver Tech LiftOff, which will provide mentorship and business advisory services to help post-secondary youth pursue entrepreneurship and launch new digital technology products.

Develop and deliver Tech LiftOff, which will provide mentorship and business advisory services to help post-secondary youth pursue entrepreneurship and launch new digital technology products. Northwestern Polytechnic ($390,160)

Develop and provide sugar and botanical testing at the National Bee Diagnostic Centre in Beaverlodge to support the Canadian beekeeping industry and establish a Canadian honey authentication system to increase sales of Canadian-made honey in national and international markets.

Develop and provide sugar and botanical testing at the National Bee Diagnostic Centre in to support the Canadian beekeeping industry and establish a Canadian honey authentication system to increase sales of Canadian-made honey in national and international markets. Smart Sustainable Resilient Infrastructure Association ($3,031,135)

Enable more than 20 Alberta business to participate in the Green Building Technology Network, an industry-led approach that is accelerating the adoption of innovative low-carbon building solutions by facilitating real-world technology demonstrations, delivering business growth services for small businesses and sharing the latest expertise regarding cleaner building technologies, products and practices.

Enable more than 20 Alberta business to participate in the Green Building Technology Network, an industry-led approach that is accelerating the adoption of innovative low-carbon building solutions by facilitating real-world technology demonstrations, delivering business growth services for small businesses and sharing the latest expertise regarding cleaner building technologies, products and practices. University of Alberta ($1,300,500)

Establish the Canadian Cluster for Laser and Advanced Manufacturing, an applied research, networking, and information hub that will facilitate the expansion of Alberta laser cladding manufacturers into new industries and international markets.

Establish the Canadian Cluster for Laser and Advanced Manufacturing, an applied research, networking, and information hub that will facilitate the expansion of Alberta laser cladding manufacturers into new industries and international markets. University of Alberta ($900,000)

Close gaps in the commercialization of research by delivering the Lab2Market Validate program which enables students and researchers at Alberta's post secondary institutions to test the commercial potential of their research.

Close gaps in the commercialization of research by delivering the Lab2Market Validate program which enables students and researchers at Alberta's post secondary institutions to test the commercial potential of their research. University of Alberta ($687,750)

Establish the University of Alberta 5G Living Lab, a private commercial-scale network that will enable businesses to develop, test and adapt technologies to effectively work on 5G networks.

Establish the 5G Living Lab, a private commercial-scale network that will enable businesses to develop, test and adapt technologies to effectively work on 5G networks. University of Calgary ($2,350,000)

Establish the Canadian Cyber Assessment, Training and Experimentation (CATE) Centre, where researchers, students, entrepreneurs and businesses can test cybersecurity solutions and participate in cyberattack mitigation training leading to better protected and less vulnerable organizations.

Establish the Canadian Cyber Assessment, Training and Experimentation (CATE) Centre, where researchers, students, entrepreneurs and businesses can test cybersecurity solutions and participate in cyberattack mitigation training leading to better protected and less vulnerable organizations. University Hospital Foundation, Alberta Bone and Joint Health Institute, University of Alberta ($1,350,000)

Create and deliver an interface for small- and medium-sized businesses in the health sector to access aggregate Alberta health data so they can better develop and validate innovative health solutions.

