Over $1.4 million to support Indigenous tourism and economic development initiatives

WINNIPEG, MB, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Supporting Indigenous-led initiatives is vital to economic reconciliation and growing an inclusive economy that works for everyone. Tourism experiences, led by Indigenous Peoples further provide opportunities to share Indigenous history and culture. The Government of Canada remains a strong partner in working with Indigenous communities to create opportunities and jobs, and offer vital supports for economic development.

Today, at the International Indigenous Tourism Conference taking place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan, and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced over $1.4 million in federal funding. These investments support a wide range of Indigenous tourism and economic development initiatives. The following are examples of unique projects receiving support:

Manitoba Indigenous Tourism Association is receiving $500,000 through the Tourism Relief Fund to provide business development supports to Indigenous tourism operators and to undertake 'destination development' activities to attract visitors.

is receiving through the Tourism Relief Fund to provide business development supports to Indigenous tourism operators and to undertake 'destination development' activities to attract visitors. Winnipeg Art Gallery is receiving $421,700 through the Tourism Relief Fund to launch new, major Indigenous art exhibits; introduce a series of new museum tours; and create virtual tours to enhance visitor offerings at the Winnipeg Art Gallery.

is receiving through the Tourism Relief Fund to launch new, major Indigenous art exhibits; introduce a series of new museum tours; and create virtual tours to enhance visitor offerings at the Winnipeg Art Gallery. Techi?Q Ltd. is receiving $384,000 through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) Program to assist with economic development initiative on behalf of the Délı̨nę Got'ı̨nę Government, to upgrade the Grey Goose Lodge in the Northwest Territories .

Quotes

"A strong Indigenous tourism industry creates jobs, economic opportunities, and attracts visitors. Our government is investing in Indigenous tourism operators in Manitoba, and the Délı̨nę Got'ı̨nę Government, so they can grow and share their rich cultural and unique travel experiences with visitors from around the world."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan, and Minister responsible for CanNor

"As we move past the acute phase of the pandemic, Canada's tourism sector is showing strong signs of growth. The Government of Canada's investments in tourism over the last two years focused on the survival of our visitor economy. As we move to revival and the growth, we continue to provide targeted support to tourism businesses so they can keep delivering unforgettable experiences. A robust Indigenous tourism sector is key for our economy and reconciliation, as well as our government's ongoing work in building an inclusive economy that works for all Canadians."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Supporting sustainable Indigenous business development, diversifying the local economy, and creating good jobs are all important parts of reconciliation. Our government is continuing to work with Indigenous partners by investing in tourism infrastructure like the upgrades to the Grey Goose Lodge in Délı̨nę that helps promote the tourism sector in the Sahtu region of the NWT."

- Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

"With Indigenous Tourism Manitoba being in its infancy stages as an organization, the support through the Tourism Relief Fund has really allowed us to build a strong foundation in finance, marketing, product development and organizational development. The outcome of this funding will be long lasting and a great benefit to our Indigenous tourism operators across Manitoba."

- Holly Courchene, Chief Executive Officer, Indigenous Tourism Manitoba

Quick facts

The Tourism Relief Fund helps organizations in the tourism sector adapt operations to meet public health requirements, offer innovative products and services to visitors, and prepare to welcome travelers to Canada . PrairiesCan administers the Fund in the Prairie Provinces.





. PrairiesCan administers the Fund in the Prairie Provinces. Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

Backgrounder

The Government of Canada announced $1,418,150 to support Indigenous tourism initiatives in Manitoba and the Northwest Territories.

Investments are being made through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) administered by PrairiesCan in the Prairie Provinces, and the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) Program, administered by CanNor in Canada's Northern region.

Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) – $1,034,150

Launched in July 2021, the TRF helps organizations and businesses in the tourism sector adapt their operations to meet public health requirements. It also offer new or enhanced products and services to help the sector attract more domestic and international visitors, and prepare for future growth. Today, 5 Manitoba TRF projects funded through PrairiesCan were announced:

Molson Lake Lodge ($52,450)

Re-open and expand a remote northern fishing lodge in Norway House





Re-open and expand a remote northern fishing lodge in Manitoba Indigenous Tourism Association ($500,000)

Provide business development support to Manitoba Indigenous tourism operators and to undertake 'destination development' activities to attract visitors to Manitoba's Indigenous tourism sector





Provide business development support to Manitoba Indigenous tourism operators and to undertake 'destination development' activities to attract visitors to Indigenous tourism sector Winnipeg Art Gallery ($421,700)

Launch new, major Indigenous art exhibits; introduce a series of new museum tours; and create virtual tours to enhance visitor offering at WAG-Qaumajuq. Additionally, launch a summer touring exhibit to rural Manitoba that will help promote the museum and draw in visitors from other regions of the province





Launch new, major Indigenous art exhibits; introduce a series of new museum tours; and create virtual tours to enhance visitor offering at WAG-Qaumajuq. Additionally, launch a summer touring exhibit to rural that will help promote the museum and draw in visitors from other regions of the province Prairie Berry ($60,000)

Expand their farm-to-table experience by adding incremental space to accommodate more visitors, improving the multipurpose building, as well as adding further Indigenous cultural offerings in Glenlea, Manitoba

Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) – $384,000

IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy. Today, 1 IDEANorth project in the Northwest Territories, funded through CanNor was announced:

Techi?Q Ltd ($384,000)

Support Grey Goose Lodge upgrades including the installation of new boilers, creation of a conference room, development of new operations and training manuals, marketing material, website updates and the purchase of furniture, and shipping costs

