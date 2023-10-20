$1.8 million through PrairiesCan will empower Francophone communities across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba grow and diversify their economies

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Francophones have a long, deep, and rich history on the Prairies—enriching the linguistic, demographic, and economic fabric of communities across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. The Government of Canada is making investments that enhance the vitality of francophone communities across the Prairies and assist as they grow their local economies.

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a federal investment of $1.8 million for a Francophone Economic Development Fund to support projects that have a positive impact on Francophone communities.

Over the next three years, the fund will provide financial support for not-for-profit organizations to advance priorities focused on economic development and diversification—including trade and investment, economic immigration, the green economy, youth, and tourism.

The fund will be administered by Conseil de développement économique de l'Alberta, in partnership with Conseil de développement économique des municipalités bilingues du Manitoba and Conseil économique et coopératif de la Saskatchewan.

Today's investment is expected to fund 30 community-based projects, support about 150 jobs, and leverage an additional $5.5 million in community-based investments.

Quotes

"Francophone communities and businesses are at the heart of the Prairies' economic and cultural landscape. Our government's investment in this Francophone Economic Development Fund will help ensure the continued vitality of francophone communities by enabling them to take advantage of emerging opportunities for economic growth in areas ranging from tourism and trade to youth and talent attraction."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Francophones are proud to call the Prairies home, and today's investment reflects their tremendous drive and energy in creating a sustainable economy and high-quality jobs across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. I'm proud that our government is investing in this Francophone Economic Development Fund to support local organizations that can identify and capitalize on new opportunities to generate economic activity and long-term growth in our communities."

–The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"The Conseil de développement économique de l'Alberta (CDÉA) is proud to play a role as a facilitator and as a key contact for organizations wishing to do more for francophone economic growth throughout the province. Together with our counterparts in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, we take our role seriously, not only by selecting promising projects, but also by offering guidance and suggesting avenues when a challenge is encountered."

–Mélina Bégin, President of Conseil de développement économique de l'Alberta

Quick facts

PrairiesCan funding of $1.8 million is being provided through its Economic Development Initiative (EDI).

is being provided through its Economic Development Initiative (EDI). The EDI provides financial support to projects that encourage economic diversification, business development, innovation, partnerships, and increased support for small and medium-sized businesses in official language minority communities.

All projects supported through this program are for the economic development of businesses and communities with the goal of sustainable growth of Francophone communities on the Prairies.

