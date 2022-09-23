Minister Bibeau to participate in trade mission in Manila, Philippines (Sept 25-26)

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will travel to the Philippines to advance international agricultural trade, promote Canadian agri-food products and grow market access during her meetings with Filipino government officials and stakeholders from various agriculture and agri-food industries and organizations.

Itinerary

(All dates are Philippine Standard Time.)

Sunday, September 25, 2022

Tim Horton's Visit

Minister Bibeau will meet with senior representatives of Tim Horton's Philippines at Manila location of the franchise to discuss the Canadian firm's experiences and future plans in the country.

Foremost Milling Corporation Site Visit

Minister Bibeau will tour the Philippine Foremost Milling Corporation with company representatives to discuss its experiences in importing and using Canadian wheat.

Monday, September 26, 2022

Throughout the day, Minister Bibeau will discuss Canadian agricultural opportunities with important stakeholders and decision makers, including:

Members of the Philippine Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) for Agriculture;

The Philippine Undersecretary of Agriculture;

Representatives of the Philippine Association of Meat Processors Inc. and the Meat Importers and Traders Association;

Canada -based development non-governmental organizations, to discuss how they help small- and medium-sized agricultural enterprises in the Philippines grow their businesses; and,

-based development non-governmental organizations, to discuss how they help small- and medium-sized agricultural enterprises in grow their businesses; and, Filipino agricultural importers, from sectors such as retail, flour milling, feed milling and producing, as well as agro-industrial/food processing.

In these meetings, Minister Bibeau will demonstrate Canada's interest in advancing agricultural trade, promote Canadian agri-food products and grow market access.

Media interviews will be scheduled throughout the mission. Media representatives are invited to reach out to Marianne Dandurand, Press Secretary (contact information below) to make arrangements.

