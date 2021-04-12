OTTAWA, ON, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce details of two new programs that deliver full and fair compensation for Canada's chicken, turkey, and egg farmers.

Date

April 13, 2021

Time

1:00 pm (EST)

Location

Virtual

Participation details

To join by videoconference

Meeting link: https://canada.webex.com/canada/j.php?MTID=m07b796cbc136bbf4e3e67cb7da03db65

Meeting number: 129 322 3680

Password: K4Wmtpjy*29

Participants are encouraged to join the conference 10 minutes before the meeting begins to ensure their browser is properly configured.

The event will be recorded. Participants may decline to have their likeness recorded by turning their camera off. This will not impact the audio or visual transmission of the event.

To join by telephone

Please register with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's Media Relations team for instructions.

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, jean-sebastie[email protected], 343-549-2326; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]

Related Links

www.agr.gc.ca

