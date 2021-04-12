Minister Bibeau to announce details of new programs to support poultry and egg farmers Français
Apr 12, 2021, 11:19 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce details of two new programs that deliver full and fair compensation for Canada's chicken, turkey, and egg farmers.
SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food
