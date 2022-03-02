Minister Bibeau marks Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month with support for Canada's next generation of farmers

OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Youth and young farmers are the future of Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector. By connecting youth directly with farmers to learn how our food is produced and showcase the vital role that farmers play in our food system, the Government of Canada is helping to inspire and build the next generation of young farmers to ensure a strong, sustainable Canadian agriculture sector.

To kick off Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month (CALM), the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced up to $415,000 in support for Agriculture in the Classroom Canada (AITC-C). CALM, celebrated annually in March, encourages students to learn about and celebrate Canada's incredible agriculture and food story.

In celebration of CALM, AITC-C is hosting the Great Canadian Farm Tour, an engaging learning experience which gives students an opportunity to learn about Canada's agriculture industry by interacting virtually with real farmers. The Great Canadian Farm Tour includes a virtual field trip with 11 live farm tours focusing on the diversity of commodities across Canada throughout the month of March.

AITC-C will receive up to $55,000 through the new federal AgriCommunication Program to support activities related to the virtual farm tours. In addition, AITC-C will also receive nearly $360,000 under the AgriDiversity program to expand its thinkAG initiative, which is designed to help Canadian students learn about, and inspire interest in, the many diverse and exciting career opportunities in agriculture.

The Government of Canada is committed to raising awareness, understanding and appreciation of agriculture among young Canadians. Initiatives such as AITC-C are connecting classrooms with farmers and people with a passion for agriculture and food so students and teachers can learn firsthand about the sector through information sessions, learning events and program materials for Canadian educators. These initiatives provide students with valuable education about how their food gets to their table and creates opportunities to inspire young future leaders in the sector.

Quotes

"To build the next generation of agricultural producers, we must inform and inspire Canadian youth. The objective of Agriculture in the Classroom is to spark their interest early by teaching youth about the origins of the food they eat and the role of our farm families, while raising awareness of the many possible careers in our sector. Supporting these efforts is an investment in a stronger, more sustainable agriculture sector."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"As always, we are thrilled to continue our collaborations with AAFC through this most recent announcement of funding. The support will be leveraged alongside other AITC-C donors to ensure initiatives such as CALM and thinkAG continue to grow and thrive with useful tools for educators and experiences for students. Reaching the young people of this nation, our future leaders and decision makers, is key to ensuring continued public trust and growth in Canada's agriculture and food sector."

- Johanne Ross, Executive Director, AITC-C

Quick Facts

Launched in December 2021 , the new AgriCommunication Program will provide up to $8 million over 3 years to support projects that promote consumer awareness of the strengths of Canada's agriculture sector. Projects will also help enhance Canadians' trust in sustainability, animal care, and efforts to reduce food waste. Projects and final funding are subject to negotiation of a contribution agreement.

, the new AgriCommunication Program will provide up to over 3 years to support projects that promote consumer awareness of the strengths of agriculture sector. Projects will also help enhance Canadians' trust in sustainability, animal care, and efforts to reduce food waste. Projects and final funding are subject to negotiation of a contribution agreement. The AgriDiversity Program is a five year, $5 million program under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership which helps under-represented groups in Canadian agriculture, including youth, women, Indigenous Peoples, and persons with disabilities, to fully participate in the sector by helping these groups address the key issues and barriers they often face for sector participation.

program under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership which helps under-represented groups in Canadian agriculture, including youth, women, Indigenous Peoples, and persons with disabilities, to fully participate in the sector by helping these groups address the key issues and barriers they often face for sector participation. AITC-C, a national not-for-profit organization, is the voice for agriculture education in Canada . Together with its ten provincial members as well as industry partners, the organization delivers accurate, balanced, and current curriculum-linked agri-food resources, programs, and initiatives that are based on science.

