May 4, 2023 - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, while visiting Rideau-Rockcliffe Community Resource Centre with the Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier and President of the Treasury Board, announced $10 million for a new phase of the Local Food Infrastructure Fund (LFIF).

LFIF is a five-year, $70-million initiative, ending on March 31, 2024. It was created as part of the Government of Canada's Food Policy, a roadmap for healthier and more sustainable food systems in Canada. LFIF supports community-based, not-for-profit organizations to improve food security by strengthening local food systems and improving access to nutritious food.

This new phase of LFIF will provide rapid-response funding in the range of $15,000 to $120,000 per project to help improve food security in communities through investments in equipment and infrastructure needs. Project impacts must be targeted and immediate, and must be directly related to addressing food security and increasing the accessibility of healthy, nutritious and ideally local foods within communities. For example, a project could help purchase and install a walk-in refrigerator or storage units for donated food.

Program details and requirements are available now. Eligible applicants from across Canada will be able to submit applications for this intake from May 4 until May 31, 2023. Organizations who have received LFIF funding in the past will be eligible to apply to this new funding opportunity.

During their visit to Rideau-Rockcliffe Community Resource Centre, Minister Bibeau and Minister Fortier toured the facility and learned about the organization's support of community food security in Ottawa. Rideau-Rockcliffe Community Resource Centre received a total of $71,502 through past phases of LFIF to purchase a refrigerated vehicle and vertical growing racks and towers. These community projects have allowed the organization to increase food production, while also improving distribution to community members.

Quotes

"Now more than ever, we must support the work of organizations and food banks that help those who need it most. With today's launch of this new phase of the Local Food Infrastructure Fund, our Government takes concrete and direct action, which will allow them to continue to ensure access to healthy and nutritious food."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Food security is a priority for the people of Ottawa–Vanier and for communities across Canada. Through the Local Food Infrastructure Fund, our Government is supporting food banks and local organizations, like the Rideau-Rockcliffe Community Resource Centre, by enabling them to acquire equipment that is essential to providing food services to those who need it most."

- The Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier and President of the Treasury Board

"Thanks to the Local Food Infrastructure Fund, the Rideau-Rockcliffe Community Resource Centre has been able to significantly expand and enhance its Social Harvest and Good Food Box programs, which play a vital role in promoting food security, expanding access to affordable and nutritious fruits and vegetables for community members, supporting and expanding local agricultural production, and building more resilient communities. The support from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has allowed us to greatly enhance and expand our programs, offering healthy, nutritious, and affordable food options, while also supporting local food production and strengthening our local food systems, particularly during difficult times.''

- Sebastian Gaissert, Executive Director, Rideau-Rockcliffe Community Resource Centre

Quick Facts

Since it first launched in August 2019 , LFIF has committed $55.4 million to support 897 food security projects across Canada , such as: community gardens and kitchens; refrigerated trucks and storage units for donated food; greenhouses in remote and Northern communities; and more.

, LFIF has committed to support 897 food security projects across , such as: community gardens and kitchens; refrigerated trucks and storage units for donated food; greenhouses in remote and Northern communities; and more. Eligible projects under this new intake must be equipment- or infrastructure-specific, community-driven and dedicated to improving access to healthy, nutritious, and local foods for Canadians, including Indigenous, Northern and remote communities, at risk of food insecurity.

For more information on the Local Food Infrastructure Fund, please contact the at [email protected] or 1-877-246-4682. Program information is also available at www.agriculture.canada.ca/local-food.

