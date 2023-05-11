WASHINGTON, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, yesterday wrapped up a three-day visit to Washington where she participated in the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM4C) global summit. Minister Bibeau joined Ministerial counterparts and delegates from over 40 countries to discuss the need for greater investment in climate-smart agriculture to address climate change and global hunger.

The Minister highlighted the leadership Canada is taking to reduce the impact of climate change in agriculture through investments in clean technology, best management practices, and research and innovation. She also reinforced the message that agriculture should be a prominent topic at the climate change Conference of Parties (COP) next fall in Dubai.

She also used this forum to announce $2 million for the creation of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Network on Sustainable Agriculture in a Net-Zero Economy, in collaboration with the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council as part of the $100 million investment in agricultural research announced in Budget 2022. The network will mobilize Canadian expertise, technologies and practitioners to enhance and accelerate the pathway for agriculture to play a role in a net-zero economy.

Minister Bibeau was a speaker at a high-level plenary session about the importance of bringing women into the heart of decision-making in agri-food systems. As seen through her different experiences, empowering women leads to more effective climate action and greater economic opportunities.

Minister Bibeau also announced that Canada will join the Agriculture Breakthrough, an initiative launched at COP26 in 2021. The Agricultural Breakthrough focuses on a series of actions to accelerate the transition towards clean technologies in the agricultural sector through enhanced international collaboration, cooperation and coordination.

On the margins of the Summit, the Minister held bilateral meetings with:

U.S Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack

Mexico Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Victor Villalobos

Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Spain Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, Glenn "GT" Thompson, as well as formal and informal meetings with several ministerial counterparts, heads of international organizations and leaders of innovative research and technology companies

During her meeting with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, Minister Bibeau shared priorities on resilient supply chains, and science- and rules-based international trade. Proposed changes to the voluntary "Product of USA" labelling requirements for meat, poultry and egg products were discussed, with Minister Bibeau noting Canada's concern that these could restrict trade and disrupt supply chains. Minister Bibeau reiterated Canada's commitment to working with the U.S. and Mexico to strengthen trade relationships through science-based decision making, including Canada's recently announced updated guidance on plant breeding innovations and gene-editing. Minister Bibeau also expressed her appreciation for Secretary Vilsack's support in helping to reopen the U.S. market for Prince Edward Island table stock potatoes. They also discussed a variety of other topics, including Canada's Clean Fuel Standard and Mexico's restrictions on some GMO corn imports.

During the Summit, Minister Bibeau visited the USDA Beltsville Agriculture Research Centre to see breakthrough technology developed by Carbon Asset Solutions, which has its Canadian headquarters in Olds, Alberta. The company specializes in advanced soil carbon measurement technology to facilitate the verification and sales of carbon credits in the global market; which could incentivize farmers to introduce more regenerative farming practices to increase resilience, soil fertility, and carbon sequestration while earning revenues from the sale of verified carbon credits. Minister Bibeau highlighted Canada's investment of up to $458,095 under the Research and Innovation Stream of the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program to bring Carbon Asset Solutions' technology to the commercial stage.

The Minister hosted a gathering of approximately 60 U.S agricultural industry representatives to reiterate the value and mutual benefits of the Canada-U.S. trading relationship and to share Canadian perspectives and priorities. She also held meetings with the North American Meat Institute and the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, together with the Canadian Cattle Association, on the importance of integration in the Canada-U.S. meat and livestock supply chain.

The visit to Washington reinforced the collaboration with international partners and organizations to support a coordinated action on climate change, food security and world hunger, and accelerate investments to help agriculture be part of the solution while supporting the livelihood of farmers.

Quick Facts

Launched in 2021, Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM4C) is an initiative led by the United States and the United Arab Emirates , with support from more than 40 countries. The goal is to increase investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation.

and the , with support from more than 40 countries. The goal is to increase investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation. The Social Sciences and Humanities Research Network on Sustainable Agriculture in a Net-Zero Economy is a joint project of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

Carbon Asset Solutions Ltd. is a clean technology company with offices in Australia , Canada and the U.S. Its technology, Mobile Inelastic Neutron Scattering (MINS), performs advanced measurements of soil carbon in farm fields, generating maps that can help farmers apply regenerative farming practices with more impact on their soil health, while calculating the value of those practices as a carbon offset.

, and the U.S. Its technology, Mobile Inelastic Neutron Scattering (MINS), performs advanced measurements of soil carbon in farm fields, generating maps that can help farmers apply regenerative farming practices with more impact on their soil health, while calculating the value of those practices as a carbon offset. The ACT – Research and Innovation Stream supports pre-market innovation including research, development, demonstration and commercialization of agricultural clean technologies.

As part of the Strengthened Climate Plan and the Emissions Reduction Plan, the Government of Canada has committed over $1.5 billion to accelerate the agricultural sector's progress on reducing emissions and to remain a global leader in sustainable agriculture. This includes $495.7 million for the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program.

