Minister Bibeau Celebrates Canada's Agriculture Day

OTTAWA, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - On February 11, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau will join farmers, ranchers, food processors, industry leaders and youth to celebrate the fourth annual Canada's Agriculture Day. Minister Bibeau will be marking the day in Ottawa, where she will provide remarks at the national event.

Farmers work at all hours to put high-quality food on our kitchen tables each and every day. With over 200,000 farms across the country, and countless small and medium sized businesses, agriculture is at the heart of our communities, key to our rural vitality. Canadians can be proud of the amazing women and men across the country who work hard to take care of their animals, their crops and our environment.

At the event, Minister Bibeau will deliver a keynote address on the Government's ambitious plans to support our farmers and grow the agriculture sector. Building consumer pride and connection to our farmers and food producers is the focus of the Government's developing Buy Canadian promotional campaign. Furthermore, helping women and youth to get leadership roles and start rewarding careers in agriculture is a key part of the Government's plan to grow the sector.

Canada's Agriculture Day brings together people involved in Canadians agriculture, food and agribusiness to discuss the future of food. This year's celebration focusses on strengthening the relationship between consumers and producers who share a common love and appreciation for home-grown food under the theme of "Forks Up For Canadian Agriculture".

Hundreds of events across the country and conversations online through social media will showcase all the amazing things happening in the industry. For example, in Quebec, a poultry farmer is celebrating women in agriculture with 60 farmers. And in Canada's three biggest cities – Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver – hundreds of students in schools will gather to hear stories and get to know farmers and the advantages of Canadian-made products.

You are encouraged to join Minister Bibeau in celebrating this important day, and this important sector, by visiting CdnAgDay.ca or following #CdnAgDay on social media channels.

"Canadian farmers work hard to feed us. Their resilience, their ability to innovate, their respect for the environment, the well-being of animals and their community are an endless source of inspiration for me. These women and men deserve our greatest appreciation. I am proud to celebrate their contributions on the occasion of Canada's Agriculture Day."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Canada's Agriculture Day is an initiative hosted by Agriculture More Than Ever.

agriculture and agri-food industry is a key driver of economic growth. The sector contributed over to GDP in 2018 and employed 2.3 million people. Agriculture and agri-food accounts for one in eight jobs in . The Government's priorities in agriculture include reaching $75 billion in exports by 2025, finalizing the implementation of compensation measures to producers and processors under supply management, and proactively collaborating with the provinces and territories to improve the risk management programs farmers depend on.

in exports by 2025, finalizing the implementation of compensation measures to producers and processors under supply management, and proactively collaborating with the provinces and territories to improve the risk management programs farmers depend on. The Canadian Agricultural Youth Council will provide a forum for members to work with Minister Bibeau, experienced public servants and national organizations. Council members will also have the opportunity to participate at roundtables and discussions, as well as in important government and industry events. The application deadline is February 14, 2020 . Apply by visiting www.agr.gc.ca/youth.

. Apply by visiting www.agr.gc.ca/youth. The Government is committed to supporting farmers in the supply managed sectors following ratifications of new trade agreements, including up to $3.9 billion proposed in Budget 2019 as well as the $250 million Dairy Farm Investment Program and the $100 million Dairy Processing Investment Fund.

proposed in Budget 2019 as well as the Dairy Farm Investment Program and the Dairy Processing Investment Fund. The Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments, is working to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector through:

improve business risk management programs, including AgriStability, which aim to help producers manage risks such as natural disasters, weather events, severe loss and market volatility. Federal, provincial and territorial governments are continuing to review all business risk management programming in partnership with industry;



support the mental health of farmers, ranchers and producers;



enhance the competitiveness of the sector through research, science and innovation, with an emphasis on sustainable and clean growth;



strengthen diversity by helping those who have been under-represented in agriculture historically – women, youth, and Indigenous communities.

