Minister Bibeau announces support to help spur innovation for Québec pork producers

QUÉBEC, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, while speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the Éleveurs de porcs du Québec, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced over $922,000 through the AgriScience Program for two Québec pork organizations, which will help advance innovation within the sector.

Swine Innovation Porc is receiving up to $356,525 to improve swine health in Canada by developing a new vaccine against Streptococcus suis to reduce the use of antimicrobials and expand strain coverage.

The Centre de développement du porc du Québec (CDPQ) is receiving up to $565,562 for a research project aimed at reducing nitrogen output while maintaining growth performance and meat quality.

Québec pork producers continue to adopt cutting-edge approaches and technologies to enhance their competitiveness and position themselves for a strong and vibrant future, while responding to the challenges brought by COVID-19.

Quotes

"Québec's pork producers work hard every day to take care of their animals and ensure we can continue to access their high-quality products. The investments announced today will help drive innovation for pork producers in Québec through cutting-edge research and science. Now more than ever, it's important to invest in the future and find new ways to advance innovation and sustainable growth, and these projects will do just that."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Disease related to Streptococcus suis is one of the most common infectious problems reported on Canadian swine farms. Outbreaks of S. suis can have detrimental economic impacts for producers, as it can result in decreased performance and increased pig mortality. Swine Innovation Porc would therefore like to thank the Minister and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada for its contribution of funding to support a project to develop a vaccine against S. suis. This project, led by Dr. Marcelo Gottschalk from University of Montreal, is an excellent example of how government, industry and the research community can work together to find solutions for industry's challenges."

- Mr. Stewart Cressman, Chair, Swine Innovation Porc

"Nitrogen excretion is a major concern for the sustainability of animal production. It is partly responsible for soil acidification, eutrophication and odours, and some nitrogen is also responsible for the production of greenhouse gases. One way to reduce the excretion of nitrogen is to optimize its use by animals. The CPDQ therefore wishes to thank the Minister and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada for their financial contribution to a project led by Marie-Pierre Létourneau Montminy of Université Laval, which aims to optimize nitrogen use by adjusting the provision of essential amino acids to pigs and broiler chickens to the animals' needs."

- Laetitia Cloutier, agr, M.Sc., Senior Manager – Feeding and Animal Nutrition, Centre de développement du porc du Québec inc.

Quick Facts

The AgriScience Program, an initiative under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to accelerate the pace of innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercial science activities and research that benefits the agriculture and agri-food sector and Canadians.

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year (2018-2023), $3-billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen and grow Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector.

investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen and grow agriculture and agri-food sector. Founded in 2010, Swine Innovation Porc is a not-for-profit organization committed to facilitating research in the Canadian swine sector. Its nine members include the Canadian Pork Council and eight provincial pork producer organizations.

The Centre de développement du porc du Québec (CDPQ) is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1992 under an initiative of the ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec. Its mission is to optimize research, innovation and knowledge transfer to grow a successful and sustainable pork sector.

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

