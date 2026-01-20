OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, hosted an in-person roundtable with sector stakeholders to mark the launch of consultations that will inform the development of the Next Policy Framework (NPF).

The NPF will succeed the 2023-2028 Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) as the main federal, provincial and territorial mechanism for supporting Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector from 2028-2033.

During the roundtable, the Minister engaged with representatives from across the sector to discuss current and emerging challenges and opportunities facing Canadian agriculture and agri-food.

The Minister's leadership in launching consultations underscores the Government of Canada's commitment to working collaboratively with partners and stakeholders to shape a forward-looking framework that supports a competitive, resilient and sustainable sector.

Following the roundtable, Minister MacDonald will continue to host roundtables across Canada to hear from regional associations, producers, and processors, and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada will organize national online consultations through the NPF webpage. These consultations will focus on gathering feedback on current and emerging challenges as well as opportunities facing the sector, and they provide Canadians and stakeholders further opportunities to share their perspectives and help shape the future direction of the Framework.

Quotes

"Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector is a cornerstone of our economy and our food security. Meaningful engagement is essential in developing policy, and these consultations will help ensure the Next Policy Framework is grounded in the experiences and perspectives of those who know the sector best. We are committed to working directly with farmers, producers, processors and partners to provide support that reflects their realities, tackles new issues, and guarantees the sector's long-term success."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick Facts

The Next Policy Framework (NPF) is the upcoming five-year agreement (2028-2033) between federal, provincial and territorial governments that will guide future investments in programming and funding to support Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector. It will build on and be the successor to the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, which ends on March 31, 2028.

To help the sector capture the opportunities that lie ahead, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada is beginning consultations with Canadians, including farmers, producers, processors, Indigenous communities, women, youth, and industry associations on the next five-year policy framework for agriculture, which will begin in 2028.

Associated Links

Follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]