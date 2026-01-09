ALBANY, PE, Jan. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of up to $2,256,786 for Atlantic Beef Products Inc. (ABPI) through the Kosher and Halal Investment Program. This program helps federally regulated beef and veal processing establishments adopt technologies and processing equipment that support increased efficiency and profitability of kosher and/or halal production.

Canadian consumers are increasingly seeking high-quality, locally processed food products that reflect their values and promote diversity. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadian businesses as they innovate, grow, and meet growing market demands.

This funding will support ABPI's implementation of advanced technologies and packaging processes at its Albany, Prince Edward Island, facility. The project aims to increase meat yield from beef products and enhance packaging options for halal-certified products destined for Canadian retailers.

As one of the first recipients of this investment program, ABPI will undertake a comprehensive plan to modernize its operations and improve product quality, efficiency, and market offerings. These improvements will support the growth of the halal market in Atlantic Canada and beyond, and reinforce the importance of choosing Canada's safe, high-quality, locally processed food.

Canada's newly announced Buy Canadian Policy is designed to prioritize Canadian suppliers, materials, and content in federal procurement, strengthening our domestic economy and ensuring Canadians have access to high-quality, Canadian-made products.

This investment program reflects that commitment by supporting local businesses and workers, building resilience within our food system, and ensuring Canadians can access domestically produced kosher and halal products as part of a strong, inclusive Buy Canadian approach.

"The Canadian beef industry is an important contributor to the economy of Prince Edward Island and the Atlantic region. By supporting innovation and efficiency at Atlantic Beef Products Inc., our government is helping to grow market opportunities for local producers, meet the evolving preferences of consumers, and encourage all to 'Buy Canadian' with confidence."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"We're grateful for the support from the Government of Canada. This investment will help us secure new equipment for our plant in Albany, PEI, that will allow us to better meet the needs of our growing halal consumer market in this region and beyond. This investment will allow us to produce halal products for retail and foodservice that will give our halal customers full confidence that the products they buy from us will meet exacting halal standards, as they will be produced and packaged in our facility and certified to meet halal requirements."

- Russ Mallard, President & CEO, Atlantic Beef Products Inc.

The Kosher and Halal Investment Program provides support to federally regulated beef and veal slaughter establishments to help implement advanced processing, improve efficiency, and expand product lines for kosher and halal markets.

Atlantic Beef Products Inc. (ABPI), located in Albany, PEI, is the only federally registered beef processing plant east of Quebec and processes up to 750 cattle each week.

The project will see ABPI install advanced steam vacuum systems to improve cleaning and safety, upgrade equipment to recover more meat and reduce food waste, add new packaging technology to deliver more high-quality, retail-ready halal products, and implement an in-line x-ray analyzer to ensure accurate fat content and enhance product safety.

Since its inception in 2003, ABPI has grown to employ approximately 180 people and focuses on supporting local beef producers from Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

