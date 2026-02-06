OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -Today, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced the reappointment of Samantha Haverkamp, as a Member of the Farm Products Council of Canada (FPCC) for a term of three years, effective April 21, 2026.

Ms. Haverkamp is a hatching egg producer on her family farm outside of Vanessa, Ontario. She holds a diploma in Horticulture from the University of Guelph, a Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degree in Agriculture, and a Certificate in Business. Her extensive sector experience also includes work with an agriculture input company, where she purchased grain and sold fertilizer, as well as with a financial lending institution serving agricultural and commercial businesses.

Since 2022, Ms. Haverkamp has served as Chair of the Board of the Ontario Broiler Chicken Hatching Egg Producers Association and is also a member of the Poultry Industry Council's Board of Directors.

"I would like to congratulate Ms. Haverkamp on her reappointment as a Member of the Farm Products Council of Canada. Her leadership, expertise, and longstanding dedication to Canada's agricultural sector are invaluable assets to the Council and to its important work. I look forward to her continued guidance in supporting supply management and agricultural promotion and research."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

The Farm Products Council of Canada (FPCC) is the federal oversight body responsible for overseeing the marketing agencies responsible for the supply management system for poultry and eggs and the operations of the promotion-research agencies in Canada.

The FPCC promotes an efficient and competitive Canadian agriculture industry, and advises the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food on all matters related to the agencies established under the Farm Products Agencies Act (FPAA).

