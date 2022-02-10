OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced three reappointments to Farm Credit Canada's (FCC) Board of Directors. These individuals come from diverse educational and career backgrounds including nursing, finance and law and are active members in their communities.

Bertha Campbell – reappointed to a three-year term

Govert Verstralen – reappointed to a three-year term

Laura Donaldson – reappointed to a three-year term

The reappointments announced today are effective February 1, 2022.

In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an open, transparent and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canada's democracy by serving on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Quotes

"Farm Credit Canada is a trusted, knowledgeable financial partner for our hard working farmers. It plays a vital role by providing specialized products and services that help agricultural businesses grow, take advantage of new market opportunities, and innovate. I have no doubt that these highly qualified Canadians will assist the organization in ensuring the long-term viability of the sector."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

Farm Credit Canada is Canada's leading agriculture and food lender, with a loan portfolio of more than $41 billion . The Crown corporation provides flexible, competitively priced financing, management software, information, and knowledge specifically designed for the agriculture and food industries.

Biographies

Bertha Campbell is a graduate of Dalhousie University's Bachelor of Nursing degree program, with additional designations in nursing unit administration from the Canadian Nurses Association and the former Canadian Hospital Association. Throughout a rewarding career as a Public Health Nursing Supervisor, Bertha was always involved in farming — having established and expanded Mull Na Beinne Farms Ltd. with her husband over the past 40 years. Bertha has a strong background in many areas of agriculture, and she and her husband own and operate a 2,000-acre dairy, beef and potato operation in Prince Edward Island.

Bertha served on the University of Prince Edward Island Board of Governors and Senate, and was the Chair of the Prince Edward Island Food Island Partnership's Board of Directors. She is a member of the executive and board of ADL — a provincial, farmer-owned, co-operative dairy. She has previously served on the boards of Co-op Atlantic and the Prince Edward Island Federation of Agriculture, and later became President of both organizations. She has served with various other agricultural and co-operative organizations and was the eastern women's representative for the Canadian Federation of Agriculture and pursued several French Immersion courses at L'Université Sainte-Anne.

Bertha has been involved with numerous community organizations and volunteer boards, including minor hockey, figure skating, school council, Red Cross and Sunday school. She is an avid gardener and has hosted numerous garden tours as well as farm tours for industry groups and the Open Farm Day initiative. She is a runner, marathoner and a member of the P.E.I. Road Runners.

Govert Verstralen is a former Principal Officer and past President and CEO of Rabobank Canada. He has over 45 years of experience and knowledge of the banking and financial industry and broad knowledge of the agribusiness sector. Govert was a member of the North American Compliance Committee and the Operational Risk Management Committee. Govert was also a Business Developer at Rabobank in the food and agri-business sector.

Govert is an 11-year member of the board of Food Processors of Canada and was a member of the Canadian Agri-Food Marketing Council for five years where he advised the ministers of Agriculture and International Trade to help grow the Canadian food industry.

Govert is active in his community. He participated in a garden and house tour fundraising event at his home for the Scarborough Centenary Hospital. Currently, Govert is assisting his partner in running a small business that imports, exports and distributes architectural business products such as columns, domes and mouldings.

After completing her law degree at York University's Osgoode Hall Law School, Laura Donaldson enjoyed a career spanning over three decades as a respected commercial litigation and insolvency lawyer in Vancouver and Toronto, with particular expertise representing financial institutions and governments in complex litigation matters.

Laura has been active in her community, including having served as a member of the Federal Judicial Appointments Advisory Committee for the Province of British Columbia, the Ethics and Credentials committees of the Law Society of British Columbia and as a director on numerous governing bodies for amateur sport.

