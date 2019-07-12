Minister Bibeau Announces Appointments to Farm Credit Canada and Farm Products Council of Canada

OTTAWA, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced today three appointments to Farm Credit Canada. Sylvie Cloutier has been re-appointed as Director and Sharilee Fossum has been appointed Director as of June 2, 2019. Michael Hoffort has been re-appointed President and Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2019. All mandates carry a three-year term.

The Minister also announced two appointments to the Farm Products Council of Canada. Ron Bonnett has been appointed Vice-Chairperson effective June 2, 2019, and Morgan Moore has been appointed Member effective June 19, 2019. Both mandates carry a three-year term.

These appointments are part of the ongoing rigorous approach to Governor in Council appointments based upon open, transparent and merit-based selection processes that strive for gender parity and reflect Canada's diversity.

"I am pleased to announce the newest appointments to Farm Credit Canada and the Farm Products Council of Canada. The expertise of these five individuals represents a cross-section of our agricultural sector and will go far to bolster the industry. I offer them my congratulations and wish them success in their roles."

- Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Farm Credit Canada is Canada's largest provider of business and financial services to producers, agribusinesses and agri-food operations, with over 100,000 customers serviced by 98 locations across Canada .

The Farm Products Council of Canada provides oversight of the national supply management agencies for poultry and eggs, as well as supervises national promotion and research agencies for farm products.

Sylvie Cloutier – Director

Sylvie Cloutier from Bromont, Quebec, is a front-line player in Quebec's agri-food sector. She has been working in strategic roles in the sector for nearly 20 years and has developed expertise in issues management, food industry negotiations, stakeholder relations, and public affairs. She has been with the Quebec Food Processing Council since 2003, first as Vice-President, Communications and Public Affairs and then as President and CEO, a position she has held since 2010. Between 1999 and 2003, Sylvie served as Vice-President of Communications and Executive Director of the Canadian Grand Prix New Products Awards at the Canadian Council of Grocery Distributors.

Sylvie has served on several boards over the years, including, Aliments du Québec, Éco Entreprises Québec, and the Council for Food Progress Initiatives. In addition to FCC, she currently sits on the boards of the Quebec Industrial Research Center, the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity, the Conseil du Patronat du Québec and Provision Coalition. She also sits on the Steering Committee of the federal Food Processing Industry Round Table and is a founding member of Food and Beverage Canada.

Prior to being involved in the food industry, Sylvie worked for the global public relations firm Hill + Knowlton Strategies Canada as a strategic advisor, and in different positions for the federal government.

Sylvie is actively involved with the Tablée des chefs' funding committee, which is dedicated to helping people in need and developing culinary education with young people.

Sylvie holds a Bachelor degree in Communications from the University of Ottawa.

Sharilee Fossum – Director

Sharilee Fossum is an organization builder, change leader, and passionate life-long learner. A versatile executive, Sharilee is currently the Chief Financial and Corporate Officer at APEGA –the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta. APEGA regulates the practices of engineering and geoscience in Alberta for protection of the public. It is the largest association of self-regulated professionals in Western Canada and one of the largest in Canada, with approximately 77,000 members.

She is drawn to building new organizations, organizations in transition, and leading teams through change to create a performance culture. Sharilee has experience in the capital markets, manufacturing, post-secondary education, crown corporations and non-profit organizations. She also has experience with family business enterprises and is married to a farmer, now retired, operating a 3rd generation mixed farming operation.

Sharilee is an active board director and currently is on the boards of Alberta Enterprise Corporation, Alberta Jubilee Society Auditoria, and is incoming Chair of the Telus World of Science Edmonton. Until recently she was on the boards of Edmonton Economic Development Committee and Red Deer College Foundation.

Sharilee has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta, a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Regina, is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), and is also a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D).

Michael Hoffort – President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Hoffort is the President and Chief Executive Officer at FCC, Canada's leading agricultural lender. The federal Crown corporation has a portfolio of more than $36 billion and 1,800 passionate employees serving more than 100,000 customers across the country. Michael has spent the past 31 years working at FCC to help deliver an exceptional experience to both customers and employees. Michael's business acumen, combined with his commitment to agriculture and genuine interest in people, has helped FCC become an indispensable partner to farm families and agribusiness and agri-food operators across Canada, through all cycles of their business. FCC's services go well beyond lending, by providing insurance, software and learning programs to help the industry grow and prosper.

Michael holds a bachelor of science in agriculture, specializing in agricultural economics from the University of Saskatchewan. A Professional Agrologist by trade, Michael spent his first nine years with FCC working directly with customers as a Relationship Manager. His extensive experience in operations includes holding the positions of Vice-President of Partners and Channels and Vice-President of Prairie Operations, where he led key efforts to grow and evolve several of FCC's lines of business. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Michael was FCC's first Chief Risk Officer. In that position, he spearheaded the corporation's Enhanced Risk Management Program to align FCC's risk management practices with those of federally regulated financial institutions in Canada.

As CEO, one of Michael's key priorities is to further position FCC as a catalyst that inspires passion for Canadian agriculture and connects producers and agribusiness and agri-food operators to the tremendous possibilities within the industry.

Michael is an active volunteer in his community and sits on the board of STARS Air Ambulance and Special Olympics Saskatchewan. He is also a member of the Leaders Council for the Paul J. Hill School of Business at the University of Regina.

Farm Products Council of Canada Appointments

Ron Bonnett – Vice-Chairperson

Ron Bonnett has had a long and varied career in agriculture. He was the President of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA). In the mid-1980s, Ron became the founding president of the Algoma Federation of Agriculture, where he helped combat high interest rates. He also was engaged in municipal politics during this time. He served as councilor and reeve of the Township of Plummer where he advocated for rural economic development, inter-municipal cooperation and a strong agriculture sector. In 1997, Ron sat on the provincial board of directors for the Ontario Federation of Agriculture (OFA) and OFA executive. He was the OFA Vice-President for two years, and also served as the OFA President for four years. During his time with OFA, Ron sat on the CFA National Council and CFA executive, before becoming 2nd Vice-President in February 2007. As an advocate of agriculture at the international level, Ron sat on the Board of Directors for the World Farmers'

Organization as the North American representative and played a lead role in the development of the organization, acting as interim President. In addition to his work at CFA, he was also the President of Beef Improvement Ontario and planning committee chair for Ontario's Agricultural Management Institute. In 1975, Ron and his wife, Cathy, bought a dairy farm in Bruce Mines, located in Northern Ontario, which they operated until 1995. Since 1995, they have operated a cow/calf farm.

Morgan Moore – Member

Morgan farms with his wife Amber and their three children near Brandon, Manitoba in a mixed backgrounder beef, cow/calf and commercial sheep production. Morgan holds a Professional Agrologist designation with the Manitoba Institute of Agrologists and is an alumnus of the University of Guelph where he received his Bachelor of Sciences in Agriculture. He has been previously employed as a Livestock Specialist with Manitoba Agriculture. Morgan is currently the Vice-Chairman of the Canadian Sheep Federation as well as the Manitoba Sheep Association. Morgan is a lifelong Agriculture Industry promoter and advocate and is looking forward to his new role with the FPCC.

