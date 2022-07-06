Minister Bibeau announces appointment to Canadian Dairy Commission

OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, today announced that Benoit Basillais has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Dairy Commission (CDC), replacing Serge Riendeau.

Mr. Basillais began his career with the CDC as an economist in 2003. He has held various leadership positions with the CDC, and was named Director of Policy and Economics in 2016. He brings to the position of CEO extensive experience with both the CDC and the sector.

Mr. Riendeau was first appointed as CEO of the CDC in 2018. As CEO, he has worked to improve collaboration between segments of the dairy supply chain, and supported the modernization of supply management.

The CEO will deliver on the CDC's annual plan, and will contribute to delivering on the priorities outlined in the CDC's mandate letter. The mandate letter recognizes the importance of a vibrant and sustainable dairy sector to Canada's economy, as well as the importance of dairy supply management for rural communities and farm families across the country. The mandate letter calls on the CDC to continue to advance the Government of Canada's ambitious environmental commitments and support climate resiliency. It also outlines priorities in the areas of transparency, innovation, international trade, engagement, and inclusivity.

"With over 20 years of service at the Canadian Dairy Commission, Benoit Basillais is very familiar with both the stakeholders and the issues facing the dairy industry. Now as CEO, I trust that he will make a significant contribution to the success of the dairy industry while increasing the transparency of the pricing mechanism. I would also like to thank Serge Riendeau for the invaluable contribution he made during his four years at the helm of the Commission."

- Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

The Canadian Dairy Commission is a Crown corporation, established in 1966, with the mandate of coordinating federal and provincial dairy policies.

The CDC Board of Directors is appointed by the Governor in Council upon the recommendation of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

The Canadian Dairy Commission chairs and supports the Canadian Milk Supply Management Committee (CMSMC) and its secretariat. The Committee serves as the key national body for policy development and discussions respecting the dairy production and processing sectors.

The Canadian dairy sector is a vital pillar of rural communities and a key driver of the economy. There are 9,952 dairy farms in Canada supporting approximately 45,053 direct jobs.

Mr. Benoit Basillais has been a contributing member of the Canadian Dairy Commission (CDC) workforce since 2003, where he started his CDC career as an economist. Having always been passionate about agriculture, he obtained a bachelors equivalent in agricultural economics in France, followed by a Master's degree in rural economics from Laval University. Benoit acquired leadership and management experience through various roles within the CDC. In 2016, he was named the Director of Policy and Economics at the CDC.

With his extensive experience within the sector and with the Canadian Dairy Commission, Mr. Basillais brings with him a complete understanding of the issues faced by the sector. His education and professional background combined with his extensive knowledge of the Canadian Supply Management System allows him to identify and present innovative approaches to each unique situation.

