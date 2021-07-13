OTTAWA, ON, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Today the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced the reappointment of Ms. Geneviève Parent as a member of the Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal for a three-year term, effective August 31, 2021.

Ms. Parent is a full-time professor at the Faculty of Law at Université Laval, where she is also the Legal Research Chair in Food Diversity and Security. An associate member of the French Academy of Agriculture since 2019, Ms. Parent holds a PhD in International Law. Her main areas of interest include food security, as well as national and international agri-food law.

Ms. Parent has been active in research over the past 20 years, focusing on national and international legal instruments for ensuring food diversity, the impact of international law on Canadian and Quebec agri-food legislation, the achievement of greater coherence between international economic law and other dimensions of law to promote sustainable global food security.

Ms. Parent has published numerous scientific papers and is frequently invited to speak at various national and international meetings dealing with food security issues.

In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an open, transparent and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canada's democracy by serving on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

"The Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal acts to balance our rights while protecting the health and well-being of consumers and enhancing the economic vibrancy of Canadian agriculture. I am pleased to announce the reappointment of Ms. Parent to the Tribunal where her valuable experience and knowledge of food security and agri-food law will continue to be an asset."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

The Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal is an independent, quasi-judicial body established by the Government of Canada to provide impartial reviews of notices of violation issued by federal agencies regulating agriculture and food.

Members of the Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal are appointed by the Governor in Council upon the recommendation of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

