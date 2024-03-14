RICHMOND, BC, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech is in Richmond to provide an update on passports and in-person services in British Columbia, and highlighted that since January 3, 2024, Canadians can pick up their passports on or after 10 business days after applying at the Surrey South Service Canada Centre.

Before this improvement, clients needed to pick up their passports at the Surrey passport office, located in the Surrey Central City Shopping Centre, or have them mailed. This update allows clients to pick up their passports in the same location where they applied, creating a more comprehensive service option, and adding convenience for thousands in the region.

During winter peak, Canadians may experience longer wait times for in-person services across the country. There are many different options for Canadians applying for a passport, including over 30 Service Canada Centres and over 25 Scheduled Outreach sites in the province that offer 20-business day service, plus mail time. Wait times are typically shorter in those locations. Passport applications can also be submitted by mail, and they will be processed within 20 business days, plus mail time.

For those who need a passport sooner, these locations offer 10-business day service:

If a passport is needed in less than 10 business days, Canadians must visit a passport office that offers urgent or express pick-up services. For more information, visit the Get urgent, express or emergency weekend passport services webpage.

Clients who want information on their submitted application can visit the online Passport Application Status Checker. This digital tool allows applicants to get daily updates on their applications. The status of the application submitted in person will be available after 5 business days, and 10 business days for those submitted by mail.

For all the details on Service Canada Centres and passport offices, including the estimated wait times at offices that offer 10-day service, visit the Find a Service Canada Office webpage.

Quotes

"This improved passport service for Surrey gives people another convenient option for getting their passports. Service Canada offers flexible options for people wanting to apply for their passport by mail, at a passport office, or at a Service Canada Centre. As we modernize Canada's Passport Program, we aim to make this process as convenient as possible, which is what Canadians deserve."

– Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech

"These improvements made to passport services in Surrey and across British Columbia are a significant step towards enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of essential services in our community. The introduction of faster processing times and more convenient pick-up locations underscores our commitment to serving Canadians better and delivering government services that are more responsive to their needs."

– John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale—Langley City

Quick Facts

Since April 1, 2023 , the Government of Canada has received over 4.5 million applications and has issued over 4.1 million passports, as of March 10, 2024 .

, the Government of has received over 4.5 million applications and has issued over 4.1 million passports, as of . Since the launch in March 2023 , close to 2 million successful status checks were provided in real-time using the Passport Application Status Checker.

, close to 2 million successful status checks were provided in real-time using the Passport Application Status Checker. Canadians are encouraged to submit their applications as early as possible before booking a trip.

The service standard for in-person application and pick-up at passport offices and Service Canada Centres offering 10-day passport service is 10 business days. Mail time is excluded if pick-up is not required.

For mail-in applications and applications submitted at regular Service Canada Centres, the service standard is 20 business days, plus mail time.

The performance target for application processing is for 90% of complete applications to be processed within these service standards.

Passport Program statistics are published online, and all data is updated monthly.

